Rangers fifth. Robbie Grossman walks. Leody Taveras strikes out swinging. Bubba Thompson grounds out to shallow infield, Matthew Boyd to Andy Ibanez. Marcus Semien walks. Robbie Grossman to second. Corey Seager homers to center field. Marcus Semien scores. Robbie Grossman scores. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base, Nick Maton to Andy Ibanez.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Tigers 0.
Rangers seventh. Robbie Grossman walks. Leody Taveras singles to right field. Robbie Grossman to second. Travis Jankowski pinch-hitting for Bubba Thompson. Travis Jankowski singles to right field. Leody Taveras to second. Robbie Grossman to third. Marcus Semien out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Riley Greene. Leody Taveras to third. Robbie Grossman scores. Corey Seager singles to right field. Travis Jankowski to second. Leody Taveras scores. Nathaniel Lowe reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Travis Jankowski out at home. Adolis Garcia flies out to left field to Akil Baddoo.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 5, Tigers 0.
