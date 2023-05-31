Tigers third. Jake Marisnick called out on strikes. Zach McKinstry singles to center field. Akil Baddoo singles to center field. Zach McKinstry to third. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Akil Baddoo out at second. Zach McKinstry scores. Spencer Torkelson singles to right field. Javier Baez to second. Nick Maton walks. Spencer Torkelson to second. Javier Baez to third. Tyler Nevin strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Tigers 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Josh Jung doubles to left field. Jonah Heim singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Josh Jung scores. Leody Taveras lines out to center field to Jake Marisnick. Josh H. Smith walks. Bubba Thompson singles to shallow infield. Josh H. Smith to second. Jonah Heim to third. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow right field to Spencer Torkelson.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 1, Tigers 1.
Tigers sixth. Nick Maton singles to right center field. Tyler Nevin singles to shallow right field. Nick Maton to second. Zack Short singles to shallow infield. Tyler Nevin to second. Nick Maton to third. Jake Rogers out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Tyler Nevin to third. Nick Maton scores. Jake Marisnick singles to shallow right field. Zack Short to second. Tyler Nevin scores. Zach McKinstry flies out to deep left field to Bubba Thompson. Jake Marisnick to second. Zack Short to third. Eric Haase pinch-hitting for Akil Baddoo. Eric Haase flies out to left center field to Leody Taveras.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Rangers 1.
Rangers seventh. Robbie Grossman pinch-hitting for Bubba Thompson. Robbie Grossman walks. Marcus Semien lines out to deep center field to Jake Marisnick. Corey Seager singles to deep right field, tagged out at second, Zach McKinstry to Javier Baez. Robbie Grossman to third. Nathaniel Lowe singles to center field. Robbie Grossman scores. Adolis Garcia strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 3, Rangers 2.
