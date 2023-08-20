The preseason high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Duncanville vs Dallas South Oak Cliff

2 Galena Park North Shore at The Woodlands

3 DeSoto at Allen

4 Austin Westlake at Fort Bend Ridge Point

5 Katy vs League City Clear Springs

6 Spring Westfield at Cypress Park

7 Austin Vandegrift at Dripping Springs

8 Southlake Carroll vs EP Eastwood

9 Denton Guyer at Rockwall-Heath

10 Humble Atascocita at Dickinson

11 Lake Travis vs Arlington Martin

12 The Woodlands vs Galena Park North Shore

13 Cibolo Steele vs SA Northside Brennan

14 Prosper vs Euless Trinity

15 Lewisville vs Garland Naaman Forest

16 SA Northside Brennan at Schertz Cibolo Steele

17 North Crowley at Arlington Sam Houston

18 Cypress-Fairbanks vs Bridgeland

19 Klein Collins at Magnolia

20 Rockwall vs Cedar Hill

21 Humble Summer Creek vs Klein Cain

22 McKinney vs Longview

23 Dripping Springs vs Austin Vandegrift

24 Byron Nelson at Plano

25 Fort Bend Ridge Point vs Austin Westlake

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Aledo (0-0) vs Dallas Parish Episcopal

2 Longview (0-0) at McKinney

3 College Station (0-0) at Lucas Lovejoy

4 Lancaster (0-0) at Dallas Skyline

5 Mansfield Timberview (0-0) vs South Grand Prairie

6 Smithson Valley (0-0) vs San Antonio Reagan

7 Frisco Lone Star (0-0) at Texarkana Texas High

8 Port Arthur Memorial (0-0) vs Port Neches-Groves

9 Fulshear (0-0) at Houston Strake Jesuit

10 Frisco Reedy (0-0) vs Azle

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Melissa (0-0) vs Argyle

2 South Oak Cliff (0-0) at Duncanville

3 Argyle (0-0) at Melissa

4 Fort Bend Marshall (0-0) at Klein

5 Liberty Hill (0-0) at San Antonio Wagner

6 Port Neches-Groves (0-0) at Port Arthur Memorial

7 Frisco Emerson (0-0) vs Dallas Hillcrest

8 Lucas Lovejoy (0-0) vs College Station

9 Montgomery Lake Creek (0-0) at Angleton

10 Midlothian Heritage (0-0) at Stephenville

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 China Spring (0-0) at Lorena

2 Boerne (0-0) at Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

3 Tyler Chapel Hill (0-0) at Gilmer

4 Stephenville (0-0) vs Midlothian Heritage

5 Decatur (0-0) at Anna

6 Celina (0-0) vs Paris

7 CC Calallen (0-0) at Gregory-Portland

8 Anna (0-0) vs Decatur

9 Kilgore (0-0) vs Carthage

10 Lumberton (0-0) vs Hamshire-Fannett

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Carthage (0-0) at Kilgore

2 Silsbee (0-0) vs Vidor

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (0-0) at Brock

4 Cuero (0-0) vs El Campo

5 Gilmer (0-0) vs Tyler Chapel Hill

6 Glen Rose (0-0) at Grandview

7 Wimberley (0-0) vs Fischer Canyon Lake

8 Bellville (0-0) vs La Grange

9 Waco Connally (0-0) at Mexia

10 Jasper (0-0) at Houston Kinkaid

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Franklin (0-0) at Woodville

2 Brock (0-0) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove

3 Edna (0-0) vs East Bernard

4 Columbus (0-0) at Giddings

5 Malakoff (0-0) vs New London West Rusk

6 Lorena (0-0) vs China Spring

7 Hitchcock (0-0) at Refugio

8 Bushland (0-0) vs Canyon West Plains

9 Grandview (0-0) vs Glen Rose

10 Winnsboro (0-0) at Paul Pewitt

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Canadian (0-0) at Seminole, OK

2 Gunter (0-0) vs San Antonio Cornerstone

3 Harmony (0-0) at Hooks

4 Tidehaven (0-0) vs Goliad

5 Poth (0-0) vs Blanco

6 Wall (0-0) vs Eastland

7 Newton (0-0) vs Anahuac

8 Holliday (0-0) at Iowa Park

9 Daingerfield (0-0) vs Gladewater

10 Hooks (0-0) vs Harmony

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Refugio (0-0) vs Hitchcock

2 Timpson (0-0) vs Beckville

3 Hawley (0-0) at Tuscola Jim Ned

4 Beckville (0-0) at Timpson

5 Tolar (0-0) vs Peaster

6 Cooper (0-0) at Grand Saline

7 Centerville (0-0) at Buffalo

8 Crawford (0-0) vs Goldthwaite

9 Shiner (0-0) vs Hallettsville

10 Stratford (0-0) at Spearman

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Albany (0-0) at Lubbock Trinity Christian

2 Mart (0-0) vs Crockett

3 New Home (0-0) vs Haskell

4 Wellington (0-0) vs Frederick, OK

5 Bremond (0-0) at Normangee

6 Collinsville (0-0) vs Tioga

7 Chilton (0-0) at Bosqueville

8 Price Carlisle (0-0) vs Harleton

9 Burton (0-0) vs Holland

10 Falls City (0-0) vs Three Rivers

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Westbrook (0-0) vs Knox City

2 Gordon (0-0) vs Throckmorton

3 Abbott (0-0) vs Blum

4 Happy (0-0) at Lamesa Klondike

5 Jonesboro (0-0) vs Coolidge

6 Knox City (0-0) at Westbrook

7 Rankin (0-0) vs Balmorhea

8 May (0-0) at Ira

9 Medina (0-0) at Rochelle

10 Imperial Buena Vista (0-0) vs Irion County

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Benjamin (0-0) vs Follett

2 Oglesby (0-0) at Penelope

3 Balmorhea (0-0) at Rankin

4 Whitharral (0-0) at Springlake-Earth

5 Jayton (0-0) vs Garden City

6 Loraine (0-0) vs Roscoe Highland

7 Cherokee (0-0) vs Smoking for Jesus Ministry

8 Lamesa Klondike (0-0) vs Happy

9 Newcastle (0-0) at Rule

10 Oakwood (0-0) vs Fruitvale

PRIVATE SCHOOLS 11-MAN

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (0-0) at Aledo

2 Dallas Christian (0-0) vs Dallas Bishop Dunne

3 Houston St. Thomas (0-0) vs Houston St. John’s

4 Plano Prestonwood (0-0) at Argyle Liberty Christian

5 The Woodlands John Cooper (0-0) vs The Woodlands Christian

PRIVATE SCHOOLS 6-MAN

Rank School Week 1 Opponent

1 Fort Worth Covenant Classical (0-0) at Westlake Academy

2 Pasadena First Baptist (0-0) vs Weatherford Christian

3 Baytown Christian (0-0) vs Carrollton Prince of Peace

4 Prestonwood North (0-0) at Keller Harvest Christian

5 Abilene Christian (0-0) vs Lubbock Home School Christian

