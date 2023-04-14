Rangers first. Marcus Semien walks. Josh H. Smith flies out to deep center field to Chas McCormick. Marcus Semien to second. Nathaniel Lowe doubles to right field. Marcus Semien scores. Adolis Garcia flies out to center field to Chas McCormick. Josh Jung pops out to Jose Abreu.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Astros 0.
Rangers third. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Josh H. Smith flies out to deep left field to Yordan Alvarez. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Adolis Garcia homers to center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Josh Jung pops out to shortstop to Jeremy Pena.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 0.
Astros third. Jake Meyers pinch-hitting for Chas McCormick. Jake Meyers called out on strikes. Alex Bregman grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe. Yordan Alvarez homers to left field. Jose Abreu grounds out to third base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 1.
Rangers fifth. Leody Taveras singles to center field. Marcus Semien singles to shallow infield. Leody Taveras to second. Josh H. Smith out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu. Marcus Semien to second. Leody Taveras to third. Nathaniel Lowe singles to shallow center field. Marcus Semien scores. Leody Taveras scores. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Josh Jung strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Astros 1.
Astros fifth. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shortstop, Josh H. Smith to Nathaniel Lowe. Martin Maldonado homers to center field. Jake Meyers walks. Alex Bregman singles to shallow left field. Jake Meyers to second. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu lines out to shallow infield, Martin Perez to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 5, Astros 2.
Rangers ninth. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field. Josh H. Smith strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. Adolis Garcia walks. Josh Jung singles to shallow center field. Adolis Garcia to third. Marcus Semien scores. Jonah Heim flies out to left field to Yordan Alvarez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 6, Astros 2.
