Astros second. Alex Bregman walks. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Alex Bregman to third. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman scores. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging. Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shallow infield, Glenn Otto to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers fourth. Nathaniel Lowe singles to left center field. Leody Taveras triples to deep center field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Meibrys Viloria out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Chas McCormick. Leody Taveras scores. Ezequiel Duran strikes out swinging. Brad Miller strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Astros 1.
Astros fourth. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Duran to Nathaniel Lowe. Chas McCormick walks. Mauricio Dubon lines out to center field to Leody Taveras. Martin Maldonado hit by pitch. Chas McCormick to second. Jose Altuve walks. Martin Maldonado to second. Chas McCormick to third. Yuli Gurriel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Altuve out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 4 left on. Rangers 2, Astros 2.
Rangers sixth. Adolis Garcia singles to shallow left field. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. Adolis Garcia to third. Leody Taveras out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Mauricio Dubon. Adolis Garcia scores. Meibrys Viloria flies out to center field to Mauricio Dubon.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 2.
Astros seventh. Yuli Gurriel pops out to shallow infield to Meibrys Viloria. Yordan Alvarez homers to right field. Alex Bregman flies out to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Kyle Tucker lines out to center field to Leody Taveras.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 3.
Rangers tenth. Josh Smith pinch-hitting for Brad Miller. Josh Smith singles to shallow infield. Ezequiel Duran to third. Jonah Heim pinch-hitting for Bubba Thompson. Jonah Heim walks. Josh Smith to second. Marcus Semien out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Aledmys Diaz. Ezequiel Duran scores. Corey Seager singles to shallow right field. Elier Hernandez to second. Josh Smith scores. Adolis Garcia singles to shallow left field. Corey Seager to second. Elier Hernandez to third. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Leody Taveras doubles to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Corey Seager scores. Elier Hernandez scores. Meibrys Viloria walks. Ezequiel Duran strikes out swinging.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 8, Astros 3.
Astros tenth. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman scores. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kyle Tucker out at second. Chas McCormick called out on strikes. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to shallow infield, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 8, Astros 4.
