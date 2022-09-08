Rangers first. Marcus Semien pops out to Alex Bregman. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Nathaniel Lowe homers to right field. Kole Calhoun called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Astros 0.
Rangers third. Nick Solak reaches on error. Throwing error by Jeremy Pena. Bubba Thompson out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Yuli Gurriel. Nick Solak to second. Marcus Semien singles to right field. Nick Solak scores. Corey Seager called out on strikes. Marcus Semien steals second. Nathaniel Lowe singles to second base. Marcus Semien to third. Kole Calhoun singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Marcus Semien scores. Leody Taveras flies out to deep left field to Trey Mancini.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 0.
Astros fourth. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Alex Bregman flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Kyle Tucker walks. Yuli Gurriel singles to center field. Kyle Tucker scores. Trey Mancini flies out to center field to Leody Taveras.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 1.
Astros sixth. Jeremy Pena called out on strikes. Yordan Alvarez grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Duran to Nathaniel Lowe. Alex Bregman singles to deep left field. Kyle Tucker homers to right field. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel flies out to center field to Leody Taveras.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 3.
Astros tenth. Mauricio Dubon out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jonathan Hernandez to Marcus Semien. Christian Vazquez to third. Jose Altuve is intentionally walked. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Altuve to second. Christian Vazquez out at home. Yordan Alvarez is intentionally walked. Jeremy Pena to second. Jose Altuve to third. Jose Altuve scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Rangers 3.
