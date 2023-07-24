Rangers first. Marcus Semien grounds out to shallow infield, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu. Travis Jankowski flies out to right center field to Kyle Tucker. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Josh Jung homers to left field. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jonah Heim grounds out to shallow infield, Mauricio Dubon to Jose Abreu.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Astros 0.
Astros first. Mauricio Dubon singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman singles to right field. Mauricio Dubon to second. Kyle Tucker walks. Alex Bregman to second. Mauricio Dubon to third. Jose Abreu walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Mauricio Dubon scores. Chas McCormick doubles to deep center field. Jose Abreu to third. Kyle Tucker scores. Alex Bregman scores. Yainer Diaz strikes out swinging. Jeremy Pena grounds out to shallow infield, Ezequiel Duran to Nathaniel Lowe. Jose Abreu scores. Jake Meyers strikes out on a foul tip.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Rangers 2.
Rangers second. Ezequiel Duran grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu. Brad Miller walks. Leody Taveras walks. Brad Miller to second. Josh H. Smith reaches on error. Leody Taveras to third. Brad Miller scores. Fielding error by Jose Abreu. Marcus Semien flies out to center field to Jake Meyers. Travis Jankowski singles to shallow infield. Josh H. Smith to second. Leody Taveras scores. Nathaniel Lowe singles to center field. Travis Jankowski to third. Josh H. Smith scores. Josh Jung strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Rangers fourth. Josh H. Smith homers to right field. Marcus Semien singles to shallow center field. Travis Jankowski called out on strikes. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to left center field to Chas McCormick.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 6, Astros 4.
Astros fifth. Alex Bregman singles to left field. Kyle Tucker singles to shallow center field. Alex Bregman to second. Jose Abreu walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Alex Bregman to third. Chas McCormick out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Travis Jankowski. Kyle Tucker to third. Alex Bregman scores. Yainer Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Kyle Tucker scores. Jeremy Pena reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Abreu out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 6, Astros 6.
Rangers seventh. Travis Jankowski singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Fielding error by Jake Meyers. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Josh Jung singles to center field. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Travis Jankowski to third. Jonah Heim walks. Josh Jung to second. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Travis Jankowski scores. Ezequiel Duran flies out to shallow left field to Chas McCormick. Mitch Garver walks. Jonah Heim to second. Josh Jung to third. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Leody Taveras out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jake Meyers. Jonah Heim to third. Josh Jung scores. Josh H. Smith flies out to left center field to Jake Meyers.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 9, Astros 6.
Astros seventh. Alex Bregman strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker walks. Jose Abreu walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Chas McCormick homers to left field. Jose Abreu scores. Kyle Tucker scores. Yainer Diaz reaches on error. Throwing error by Ezequiel Duran. Jeremy Pena flies out to deep center field to Leody Taveras. Corey Julks pinch-hitting for Jake Meyers. Corey Julks strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 9, Astros 9.
Astros ninth. Kyle Tucker walks. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Chas McCormick walks. Kyle Tucker to second. Yainer Diaz singles to right field. Chas McCormick to second. Kyle Tucker scores.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 10, Rangers 9.
