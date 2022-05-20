Rangers fourth. Corey Seager grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Adolis Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Cristian Javier to Yuli Gurriel. Kole Calhoun homers to center field. Jonah Heim strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Astros 0.
Rangers eighth. Mitch Garver singles to left field. Nathaniel Lowe walks. Mitch Garver to second. Eli White reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Mitch Garver scores. Throwing error by Rafael Montero. Brad Miller strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Eli White out at home. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Corey Seager grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Rangers 3, Astros 0.
