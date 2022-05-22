Astros first. Jose Altuve homers to left field. Michael Brantley singles to center field. Alex Bregman lines out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to shortstop, Corey Seager to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 1, Rangers 0.
Astros third. Martin Maldonado grounds out to third base, Brad Miller to Nathaniel Lowe. Jose Altuve doubles to deep left field. Michael Brantley walks. Alex Bregman doubles to shallow left field. Michael Brantley to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Bregman to third. Michael Brantley out at home. Yuli Gurriel lines out to right field to Kole Calhoun.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Rangers 0.
Rangers fifth. Mitch Garver homers to left field. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to shallow center field, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Sam Huff singles to left field. Brad Miller singles to shallow infield. Sam Huff to second. Eli White strikes out swinging. Marcus Semien lines out to deep center field to Chas McCormick.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 2, Rangers 1.
Astros fifth. Jose Altuve flies out to right field to Kole Calhoun. Michael Brantley grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Alex Bregman walks. Yordan Alvarez doubles to deep center field. Alex Bregman scores. Yuli Gurriel doubles to deep right center field. Yordan Alvarez scores. Kyle Tucker pops out to Brad Miller.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 4, Rangers 1.
Astros eighth. Yuli Gurriel grounds out to third base, Brad Miller to Nathaniel Lowe. Kyle Tucker walks. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow right field, tagged out at second, Kole Calhoun to Marcus Semien. Kyle Tucker scores. Chas McCormick walks. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 5, Rangers 1.
Rangers ninth. Kole Calhoun singles to deep right field. Mitch Garver hit by pitch. Kole Calhoun to second. Nathaniel Lowe strikes out swinging. Sam Huff singles to left field. Mitch Garver to second. Kole Calhoun to third. Brad Miller singles to center field. Sam Huff to second. Mitch Garver to third. Kole Calhoun scores. Jonah Heim pinch-hitting for Eli White. Jonah Heim grounds out to shallow infield. Brad Miller out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 5, Rangers 2.
