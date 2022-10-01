Angels second. Matt Duffy lines out to right field to Bubba Thompson. Jo Adell doubles to deep left center field. David Fletcher grounds out to third base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe. Kurt Suzuki singles to shallow center field. Jo Adell scores. Livan Soto doubles. Kurt Suzuki to third. Michael Stefanic grounds out to third base, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers seventh. Marcus Semien singles to left field. Corey Seager reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Marcus Semien out at second. Nathaniel Lowe homers to right field. Corey Seager scores. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Josh Jung grounds out to shortstop, David Fletcher to Matt Duffy.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 2, Angels 1.
Angels seventh. David Fletcher singles to shallow center field. Kurt Suzuki hit by pitch. David Fletcher to second. Livan Soto doubles to center field, advances to 3rd. Kurt Suzuki out at home. David Fletcher scores. Matt Thaiss pinch-hitting for Michael Stefanic. Matt Thaiss reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Livan Soto scores. Luis Rengifo grounds out to shallow infield. Matt Thaiss out at second.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 3, Rangers 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.