Rangers first. Marcus Semien singles to center field. Corey Seager grounds out to second base, Luis Rengifo to Jared Walsh. Marcus Semien to third. Mitch Garver out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Tyler Wade. Marcus Semien scores. Jonah Heim flies out to left field to Brandon Marsh.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Angels 0.
Angels first. Shohei Ohtani walks. Mike Trout strikes out on a foul tip. Shohei Ohtani steals second. Jared Walsh called out on strikes. Anthony Rendon singles to left field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Brandon Marsh strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 1, Angels 1.
Rangers fourth. Mitch Garver homers to left field. Jonah Heim walks. Adolis Garcia strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun homers to right field. Jonah Heim scores. Sam Huff lines out to deep right center field to Mike Trout. Charlie Culberson grounds out to shallow infield, Anthony Rendon to Jared Walsh.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 4, Angels 1.
Rangers seventh. Kole Calhoun singles to right center field. Sam Huff strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun steals second. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Charlie Culberson. Brad Miller walks. Eli White singles to right field. Brad Miller to second. Kole Calhoun to third. Marcus Semien out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Mike Trout. Kole Calhoun scores. Corey Seager singles to shallow center field. Eli White to third. Brad Miller scores. Mitch Garver grounds out to shortstop, Andrew Velazquez to Jared Walsh.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 6, Angels 1.
Rangers eighth. Jonah Heim flies out to center field to Mike Trout. Adolis Garcia flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Kole Calhoun doubles to deep right field. Sam Huff singles to shallow left field. Kole Calhoun to third. Brad Miller singles to right field. Sam Huff to second. Kole Calhoun scores. Eli White strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 7, Angels 1.
Angels ninth. Jared Walsh singles to right field. Anthony Rendon singles to left field. Jared Walsh to second. Brandon Marsh flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Anthony Rendon to second. Jared Walsh to third. Luis Rengifo grounds out to first base to Sam Huff. Anthony Rendon to third. Jared Walsh scores. Kurt Suzuki strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 7, Angels 2.
