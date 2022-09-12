Marlins fifth. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Jacob Stallings walks. Jerar Encarnacion pops out to shallow center field to Marcus Semien. Lewin Diaz out on a sacrifice fly to deep left center field to Bubba Thompson. Jacob Stallings to third. Miguel Rojas scores. Jon Berti singles to left field. Jacob Stallings scores. Brian Anderson flies out to center field to Bubba Thompson.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Marlins 2, Rangers 0.
Rangers seventh. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to deep left field to Jon Berti. Adolis Garcia doubles to deep right field. Mark Mathias walks. Josh Jung doubles to deep center field. Mark Mathias to third. Adolis Garcia scores. Sam Huff grounds out to shortstop, Miguel Rojas to Lewin Diaz. Mark Mathias scores. Josh Smith lines out to deep right field to Jerar Encarnacion.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Marlins 2.
Rangers eighth. Bubba Thompson flies out to shallow center field to JJ Bleday. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging. Corey Seager walks. Nathaniel Lowe singles to shortstop. Corey Seager to second. Adolis Garcia walks. Nathaniel Lowe to second. Corey Seager to third. Mark Mathias walks. Adolis Garcia to second. Nathaniel Lowe to third. Corey Seager scores. Josh Jung strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rangers 3, Marlins 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.