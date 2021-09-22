Rangers second. Adolis Garcia singles to shallow infield. Willie Calhoun singles to right field. Adolis Garcia scores. DJ Peters reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Willie Calhoun out at second. Brock Holt reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. DJ Peters out at second. Jose Trevino singles to shallow right field. Brock Holt to second. Yonny Hernandez grounds out to second base, Luke Voit to Corey Kluber.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 1, Yankees 0.
Rangers fourth. Adolis Garcia called out on strikes. Willie Calhoun grounds out to shallow right field to Luke Voit. DJ Peters doubles to deep left field. Brock Holt singles to shallow left field. DJ Peters scores. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow right field, Gleyber Torres to Luke Voit.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Yankees 0.
Rangers fifth. Yonny Hernandez doubles to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow left field. Yonny Hernandez scores. Andy Ibanez lines out to shortstop to Gio Urshela. Nathaniel Lowe reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Throwing error by Luke Voit. Adolis Garcia pops out to shallow infield to Gio Urshela. Willie Calhoun grounds out to shallow infield to Luke Voit.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Yankees 0.
Yankees fifth. Gleyber Torres walks. Gio Urshela singles to center field. Gleyber Torres to second. Kyle Higashioka doubles to deep center field. Gio Urshela scores. Gleyber Torres scores. Brett Gardner grounds out to shallow right field to Nathaniel Lowe. Kyle Higashioka to third. DJ LeMahieu flies out to right field to Adolis Garcia. Kyle Higashioka out at home.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Yankees 2.
Yankees sixth. Luke Voit strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge walks. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Aaron Judge to second. Joey Gallo walks. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Aaron Judge to third. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Joey Gallo to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Aaron Judge scores. Gio Urshela called out on strikes.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rangers 3, Yankees 3.
Yankees eighth. Aaron Judge pops out to shallow right field to Nathaniel Lowe. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. Joey Gallo doubles to left field. Gleyber Torres doubles. Joey Gallo scores. Gio Urshela singles to deep right field. Gleyber Torres scores. Throwing error by Yonny Hernandez. Gary Sanchez homers to center field. Gio Urshela scores. Brett Gardner walks. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to third base, Brock Holt to Nathaniel Lowe.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 7, Rangers 3.