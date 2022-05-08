Yankees sixth. Aaron Judge singles to third base. Anthony Rizzo singles to deep left center field. Aaron Judge to third. Giancarlo Stanton out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Zach Reks. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to shallow infield, Brad Miller to Andy Ibanez. Anthony Rizzo to second. Joey Gallo grounds out to first base, Andy Ibanez to Dane Dunning.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Rangers 0.
Rangers seventh. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Kole Calhoun homers to right field. Zach Reks strikes out swinging. Andy Ibanez lines out to right field to Aaron Judge.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Yankees 1.
Yankees ninth. Gleyber Torres homers to right field.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Rangers 1.
