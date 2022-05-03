Rangers first. Marcus Semien singles to left center field. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Marcus Semien out at second. Corey Seager flies out to deep right field to Matt Vierling. Mitch Garver homers to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Jonah Heim walks. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to left field to Kyle Schwarber.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 2, Phillies 0.
Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Alec Bohm singles to right field. Bryce Harper flies out to left center field to Nick Solak. J.T. Realmuto walks. Rhys Hoskins doubles to deep left field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Alec Bohm scores. Didi Gregorius singles to right center field. Rhys Hoskins scores. Jean Segura reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Didi Gregorius out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Phillies 3, Rangers 2.
Rangers fourth. Mitch Garver grounds out to shallow infield to Rhys Hoskins. Jonah Heim homers to left field. Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to shallow infield, Ranger Suarez to Rhys Hoskins. Nick Solak called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 3, Phillies 3.
Rangers sixth. Jonah Heim singles to left center field. Nathaniel Lowe reaches on error. Jonah Heim to second. Fielding error by Alec Bohm. Kole Calhoun pinch-hitting for Nick Solak. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging. Brad Miller pinch-hitting for Charlie Culberson. Brad Miller strikes out swinging. Zach Reks doubles, advances to 3rd. Nathaniel Lowe scores. Jonah Heim scores. Marcus Semien singles to shortstop. Zach Reks scores. Adolis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Marcus Semien out at second.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rangers 6, Phillies 3.
Phillies eighth. J.T. Realmuto homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Jean Segura strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 6, Phillies 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.