SW CHRISTIAN (0-1)
Baruti 2-5 1-2 6, Machado 4-16 1-2 11, Patterson 0-3 2-2 2, Ryan 1-5 0-0 3, J.Williams 6-8 0-0 12, Hopkins 6-10 3-4 17, Chapman 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 3-4 0-0 8, Wynn 1-2 0-0 2, Janloo 4-6 0-0 12, Kennedy 0-0 0-0 0, Vestal 0-0 0-0 0, Cobb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-67 7-10 80.
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (7-4)
Freeman 2-3 0-2 4, Zdor 3-8 0-0 6, Holiman 2-3 2-2 7, Johnston 5-7 5-6 19, Johnson 12-20 4-4 31, Brashear 8-14 2-2 22, D.Williams 2-2 1-2 5, Jackson 3-4 0-0 6, Shanu 1-2 0-0 2, Ward 2-3 0-0 4, Barganier 0-0 0-0 0, Horiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Yebra 0-0 0-0 0, Hatcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-66 14-18 106.
Halftime_Texas Rio Grande Valley 48-35. 3-Point Goals_SW Christian 13-35 (Janloo 4-6, Turner 2-3, Hopkins 2-4, Machado 2-9, Baruti 1-1, Chapman 1-4, Ryan 1-4, J.Williams 0-1, Wynn 0-1, Patterson 0-2), Texas Rio Grande Valley 12-27 (Johnston 4-6, Brashear 4-10, Johnson 3-6, Holiman 1-1, Freeman 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Ward 0-1, Zdor 0-1). Rebounds_SW Christian 22 (Baruti 6), Texas Rio Grande Valley 41 (Johnson 11). Assists_SW Christian 19 (J.Williams 6), Texas Rio Grande Valley 27 (Holiman 8). Total Fouls_SW Christian 13, Texas Rio Grande Valley 9. A_644 (2,500).
