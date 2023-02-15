FGFTReb
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman277-120-01-40214
Williams273-30-15-12237
Holiman110-20-01-1040
Johnston387-183-42-31122
Johnson387-258-82-95124
Ward181-30-00-2102
Zdor164-60-03-5158
Brashear140-50-01-4020
Jackson80-30-01-1000
Shanu30-00-00-0010
Totals20029-7711-1316-41101977

Percentages: FG .377, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnston 5-7, Johnson 2-6, Williams 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Ward 0-1, Zdor 0-1, Brashear 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 6 (Freeman 2, Johnson 2, Zdor 2).

Steals: 2 (Brashear, Freeman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAND CANYONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McGlothan2912-182-37-111427
Ouedraogo271-41-32-5033
Harrison327-171-42-60116
Knox292-52-40-1347
McMillian364-92-31-44110
Baker172-52-20-5217
Baumann160-40-01-4030
Igiehon80-00-00-2000
Ellis62-20-00-1006
Totals20030-6410-1913-39101776

Percentages: FG .469, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ellis 2-2, Baker 1-2, Harrison 1-3, McGlothan 1-3, Knox 1-4, Baumann 0-2, McMillian 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Knox 5, Ouedraogo 2, Baker).

Turnovers: 6 (Harrison 3, Baumann, Knox, McMillian).

Steals: 4 (Baker, Knox, McMillian, Ouedraogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Rio Grande Valley344377
Grand Canyon433376

A_6,039 (7,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you