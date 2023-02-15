|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Freeman
|27
|7-12
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|14
|Williams
|27
|3-3
|0-1
|5-12
|2
|3
|7
|Holiman
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|4
|0
|Johnston
|38
|7-18
|3-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|22
|Johnson
|38
|7-25
|8-8
|2-9
|5
|1
|24
|Ward
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|2
|Zdor
|16
|4-6
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|5
|8
|Brashear
|14
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|0
|Jackson
|8
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Shanu
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-77
|11-13
|16-41
|10
|19
|77
Percentages: FG .377, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnston 5-7, Johnson 2-6, Williams 1-1, Jackson 0-1, Ward 0-1, Zdor 0-1, Brashear 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 6 (Freeman 2, Johnson 2, Zdor 2).
Steals: 2 (Brashear, Freeman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GRAND CANYON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McGlothan
|29
|12-18
|2-3
|7-11
|1
|4
|27
|Ouedraogo
|27
|1-4
|1-3
|2-5
|0
|3
|3
|Harrison
|32
|7-17
|1-4
|2-6
|0
|1
|16
|Knox
|29
|2-5
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|4
|7
|McMillian
|36
|4-9
|2-3
|1-4
|4
|1
|10
|Baker
|17
|2-5
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|1
|7
|Baumann
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Igiehon
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ellis
|6
|2-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|30-64
|10-19
|13-39
|10
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .469, FT .526.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Ellis 2-2, Baker 1-2, Harrison 1-3, McGlothan 1-3, Knox 1-4, Baumann 0-2, McMillian 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Knox 5, Ouedraogo 2, Baker).
Turnovers: 6 (Harrison 3, Baumann, Knox, McMillian).
Steals: 4 (Baker, Knox, McMillian, Ouedraogo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|34
|43
|—
|77
|Grand Canyon
|43
|33
|—
|76
A_6,039 (7,000).
