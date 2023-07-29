Padres second. Manny Machado walks. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Manny Machado to second. Jake Cronenworth singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Manny Machado to third. Luis Campusano singles to right field. Jake Cronenworth to second. Xander Bogaerts to third. Manny Machado scores. Gary Sanchez walks. Luis Campusano to second. Jake Cronenworth to third. Xander Bogaerts scores. Trent Grisham flies out to left field to Travis Jankowski. Ha-Seong Kim singles to shallow center field. Gary Sanchez out at third. Luis Campusano scores. Jake Cronenworth scores. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounds out to shortstop, Josh H. Smith to Nathaniel Lowe.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 4, Rangers 0.
