Mariners first. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging. Ty France hit by pitch. Jesse Winker walks. Ty France to second. Eugenio Suarez homers to center field. Jesse Winker scores. Ty France scores. J.P. Crawford pops out to shallow infield to Marcus Semien. Julio Rodriguez strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 3, Rangers 0.
Mariners second. Jarred Kelenic homers to right field. Abraham Toro flies out to center field to Eli White. Tom Murphy called out on strikes. Adam Frazier grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 0.
Rangers third. Eli White doubles to deep right center field. Marcus Semien out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Jesse Winker. Eli White scores. Corey Seager flies out to deep right field to Jarred Kelenic. Mitch Garver flies out to right field to Jarred Kelenic.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 1.
Rangers fifth. Andy Ibanez pops out to Ty France. Charlie Culberson strikes out swinging. Eli White walks. Marcus Semien doubles to deep left field. Eli White scores. Corey Seager pops out to shallow infield to Tom Murphy.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Rangers 2.
Mariners seventh. Julio Rodriguez singles to left field. Jarred Kelenic grounds out to first base, Nathaniel Lowe to Spencer Patton. Julio Rodriguez to third. Abraham Toro homers to center field. Julio Rodriguez scores. Tom Murphy grounds out to third base, Brad Miller to Nathaniel Lowe. Adam Frazier singles to shallow infield. Ty France strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 6, Rangers 2.
