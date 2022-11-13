|Grambling St.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Texas Southern
|13
|8
|12
|8
|—
|41
First Quarter
TXSO_Owens 1 run (Falkenburg kick), 06:20
GRAM_Johnson 37 pass from Calvez (Urban kick), 02:19
TXSO_Achane 15 pass from Body (kick blocked), 00:23
Second Quarter
TXSO_Bennett 65 pass from Body (Bennett pass from Body), 02:07
Third Quarter
TXSO_Hamilton 12 interception return (run failed), 07:22
TXSO_Harris 1 run (pass failed), 00:05
Fourth Quarter
TXSO_Ford 1 run (Achane pass from Body), 07:20
|GRAM
|TXSO
|First downs
|14
|22
|Rushes-yards
|39-126
|46-253
|Passing
|118
|190
|Comp-Att-Int
|10-23-2
|15-22-0
|Return Yards
|56
|87
|Punts-Avg.
|5-43.6
|4-28.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|8-44
|4-44
|Time of Possession
|30:25
|29:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Grambling St., Ch. Williams 11-45, Ma. Washington 10-39, Ju. Calvez 9-23, Fl. Chalk 6-23, Qu. Hawkins 3-(minus 4). Texas Southern, La. Owens 13-105, Ke. Harris 11-63, An. Body 10-43, Da. Ford 9-40, Ti. Hill 1-6, Team 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Grambling St., Ju. Calvez 6-12-1-85, Qu. Hawkins 4-11-1-33. Texas Southern, An. Body 15-22-0-190.
RECEIVING_Grambling St., Jo. Johnson 1-37, Ly. Rash 2-32, Fl. Chalk 2-16, Ma. Washington 2-13, Ka. Hollawayne 1-10, Ph. Wilson 1-7, No. Bean 1-3. Texas Southern, AJ. Bennett 1-65, De. Morton 3-35, Ta. Achane 4-30, Os. Mitchell 2-30, C'I. Blanton 1-15, Sk. Littleton 1-9, La. Owens 2-3, Ey. Means 1-3.
