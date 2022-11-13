Grambling St.70007
Texas Southern13812841

First Quarter

TXSO_Owens 1 run (Falkenburg kick), 06:20

GRAM_Johnson 37 pass from Calvez (Urban kick), 02:19

TXSO_Achane 15 pass from Body (kick blocked), 00:23

Second Quarter

TXSO_Bennett 65 pass from Body (Bennett pass from Body), 02:07

Third Quarter

TXSO_Hamilton 12 interception return (run failed), 07:22

TXSO_Harris 1 run (pass failed), 00:05

Fourth Quarter

TXSO_Ford 1 run (Achane pass from Body), 07:20

GRAMTXSO
First downs1422
Rushes-yards39-12646-253
Passing118190
Comp-Att-Int10-23-215-22-0
Return Yards5687
Punts-Avg.5-43.64-28.5
Fumbles-Lost2-00-0
Penalty-Yards8-444-44
Time of Possession30:2529:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Grambling St., Ch. Williams 11-45, Ma. Washington 10-39, Ju. Calvez 9-23, Fl. Chalk 6-23, Qu. Hawkins 3-(minus 4). Texas Southern, La. Owens 13-105, Ke. Harris 11-63, An. Body 10-43, Da. Ford 9-40, Ti. Hill 1-6, Team 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Grambling St., Ju. Calvez 6-12-1-85, Qu. Hawkins 4-11-1-33. Texas Southern, An. Body 15-22-0-190.

RECEIVING_Grambling St., Jo. Johnson 1-37, Ly. Rash 2-32, Fl. Chalk 2-16, Ma. Washington 2-13, Ka. Hollawayne 1-10, Ph. Wilson 1-7, No. Bean 1-3. Texas Southern, AJ. Bennett 1-65, De. Morton 3-35, Ta. Achane 4-30, Os. Mitchell 2-30, C'I. Blanton 1-15, Sk. Littleton 1-9, La. Owens 2-3, Ey. Means 1-3.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

