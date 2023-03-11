FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes324-75-63-81413
Nicholas261-54-71-7236
Walker344-105-62-34414
Granger170-40-03-5140
Henry355-185-71-51119
Gilliam240-24-60-3104
Craig181-40-02-2032
Mortle111-31-22-7023
Farooq40-00-01-1000
Totals20016-5324-3415-41102161

Percentages: FG .302, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Henry 4-8, Walker 1-1, Mortle 0-1, Granger 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Walker 5).

Turnovers: 12 (Henry 5, Nicholas 2, Walker 2, Barnes, Gilliam, Mortle).

Steals: 6 (Gilliam 2, Craig, Henry, Mortle, Nicholas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GRAMBLING ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aku184-73-74-100511
Smith80-20-00-0010
Christon292-85-70-5049
Cowart363-102-22-5258
Moton323-103-30-22110
Cotton270-54-40-2024
Munford185-101-32-31112
Phillips152-30-01-2034
Lamin90-10-00-1020
Murrell80-10-01-1000
Totals20019-5718-2610-3152458

Percentages: FG .333, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 2-18, .111 (Munford 1-3, Moton 1-5, Phillips 0-1, Smith 0-1, Cotton 0-3, Christon 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Phillips 3, Aku, Moton).

Turnovers: 12 (Aku 2, Cowart 2, Phillips 2, Christon, Cotton, Lamin, Moton, Munford, Smith).

Steals: 4 (Christon, Cowart, Moton, Munford).

Technical Fouls: Cotton, 9:29 first.

Texas Southern313061
Grambling St.184058

