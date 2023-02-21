ARK.-PINE BLUFF (10-18)
Plet 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 8-15 4-5 20, B.Harris 1-6 1-2 3, Curry 2-3 0-0 4, Ware 0-2 0-0 0, Milton 1-8 1-2 3, Greene 7-18 3-6 23, Reinhart 1-6 0-0 3, Stokes 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 21-60 10-17 59.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (11-17)
Nicholas 1-4 2-2 4, Walker 7-13 5-5 19, Farooq 0-4 0-0 0, Granger 3-9 4-8 11, Henry 3-11 4-6 13, Barnes 3-9 4-4 11, Craig 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 2-2 0-0 4, Mortle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 19-25 64.
Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Ark.-Pine Bluff 7-21 (Greene 6-12, Reinhart 1-4, Doss 0-1, B.Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2), Texas Southern 5-24 (Henry 3-10, Barnes 1-5, Granger 1-5, Walker 0-1, Farooq 0-3). Fouled Out_Curry. Rebounds_Ark.-Pine Bluff 27 (B.Harris 7), Texas Southern 42 (Granger 9). Assists_Ark.-Pine Bluff 7 (Milton 4), Texas Southern 14 (Nicholas, Henry, Barnes 3). Total Fouls_Ark.-Pine Bluff 21, Texas Southern 18. A_2,031 (8,100).
