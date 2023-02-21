|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ARK.-PINE BLUFF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Plet
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Doss
|36
|8-15
|4-5
|1-3
|1
|3
|20
|B.Harris
|29
|1-6
|1-2
|1-7
|1
|3
|3
|Curry
|21
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|4
|Ware
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Milton
|31
|1-8
|1-2
|1-4
|4
|1
|3
|Greene
|30
|7-18
|3-6
|1-5
|1
|2
|23
|Reinhart
|23
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Stokes
|6
|1-2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|10-17
|5-27
|7
|21
|59
Percentages: FG .350, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Greene 6-12, Reinhart 1-4, Doss 0-1, B.Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Harris 2, Doss, Greene).
Turnovers: 10 (Doss 3, Greene 3, Stokes 3, Ware).
Steals: 7 (Doss 3, Greene, Milton, Stokes, Ware).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicholas
|30
|1-4
|2-2
|2-8
|3
|4
|4
|Walker
|33
|7-13
|5-5
|4-7
|1
|3
|19
|Farooq
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|0
|Granger
|34
|3-9
|4-8
|3-9
|2
|3
|11
|Henry
|37
|3-11
|4-6
|0-1
|3
|2
|13
|Barnes
|26
|3-9
|4-4
|0-3
|3
|1
|11
|Craig
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Carter
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Mortle
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|19-25
|12-42
|14
|18
|64
Percentages: FG .364, FT .760.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Henry 3-10, Barnes 1-5, Granger 1-5, Walker 0-1, Farooq 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Farooq, Granger, Nicholas).
Turnovers: 12 (Granger 3, Henry 3, Nicholas 2, Barnes, Farooq, Mortle, Walker).
Steals: 6 (Granger 2, Henry 2, Farooq, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|33
|26
|—
|59
|Texas Southern
|32
|32
|—
|64
A_2,031 (8,100).
