FGFTReb
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Plet100-00-00-1010
Doss368-154-51-31320
B.Harris291-61-21-7133
Curry212-30-01-4054
Ware120-20-00-0030
Milton311-81-21-4413
Greene307-183-61-51223
Reinhart231-60-00-2003
Stokes61-21-20-1033
Totals20021-6010-175-2772159

Percentages: FG .350, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Greene 6-12, Reinhart 1-4, Doss 0-1, B.Harris 0-2, Milton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Harris 2, Doss, Greene).

Turnovers: 10 (Doss 3, Greene 3, Stokes 3, Ware).

Steals: 7 (Doss 3, Greene, Milton, Stokes, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicholas301-42-22-8344
Walker337-135-54-71319
Farooq140-40-01-6120
Granger343-94-83-92311
Henry373-114-60-13213
Barnes263-94-40-33111
Craig101-10-01-3002
Carter72-20-00-2124
Mortle60-20-01-3010
Totals20020-5519-2512-42141864

Percentages: FG .364, FT .760.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Henry 3-10, Barnes 1-5, Granger 1-5, Walker 0-1, Farooq 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Farooq, Granger, Nicholas).

Turnovers: 12 (Granger 3, Henry 3, Nicholas 2, Barnes, Farooq, Mortle, Walker).

Steals: 6 (Granger 2, Henry 2, Farooq, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Ark.-Pine Bluff332659
Texas Southern323264

A_2,031 (8,100).

