|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Henderson
|24
|1-1
|0-0
|2-7
|2
|3
|2
|French
|29
|5-11
|0-0
|2-5
|2
|2
|15
|Garrett
|38
|5-14
|9-9
|2-9
|1
|3
|20
|Harmon
|27
|3-10
|5-5
|0-1
|1
|3
|11
|Davis
|38
|3-13
|2-3
|1-7
|0
|3
|10
|McEntire
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|Dyson
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Gudavicius
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|16-17
|9-34
|9
|19
|62
Percentages: FG .333, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (French 5-7, Davis 2-5, Garrett 1-2, Dyson 0-1, Harmon 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis).
Turnovers: 15 (Garrett 4, Dyson 3, French 3, Davis 2, Henderson 2, Gudavicius).
Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Henderson 2, Davis, Gudavicius, McEntire).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS SOUTHERN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barnes
|27
|2-9
|6-8
|0-5
|1
|3
|11
|Nicholas
|30
|4-9
|1-3
|1-10
|0
|1
|9
|Granger
|21
|2-4
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|6
|Henry
|35
|6-18
|0-0
|2-4
|6
|1
|14
|Mortle
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Walker
|26
|9-11
|3-4
|2-5
|4
|1
|21
|Gilliam
|20
|0-2
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Carter
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Farooq
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Craig
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|12-20
|8-33
|14
|14
|69
Percentages: FG .433, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Granger 2-2, Henry 2-7, Barnes 1-4, Farooq 0-1, Gilliam 0-1, Mortle 0-1, Walker 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Mortle 2).
Turnovers: 14 (Henry 3, Walker 3, Craig 2, Farooq 2, Barnes, Gilliam, Granger, Nicholas).
Steals: 9 (Henry 5, Walker 2, Craig, Mortle).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|28
|34
|—
|62
|Texas Southern
|36
|33
|—
|69
A_2,912 (8,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.