FGFTReb
BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Henderson241-10-02-7232
French295-110-02-52215
Garrett385-149-92-91320
Harmon273-105-50-11311
Davis383-132-31-70310
McEntire201-30-02-3222
Dyson161-50-00-2132
Gudavicius80-00-00-0000
Totals20019-5716-179-3491962

Percentages: FG .333, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (French 5-7, Davis 2-5, Garrett 1-2, Dyson 0-1, Harmon 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis).

Turnovers: 15 (Garrett 4, Dyson 3, French 3, Davis 2, Henderson 2, Gudavicius).

Steals: 9 (Garrett 4, Henderson 2, Davis, Gudavicius, McEntire).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes272-96-80-51311
Nicholas304-91-31-10019
Granger212-40-22-3126
Henry356-180-02-46114
Mortle231-40-00-1122
Walker269-113-42-54121
Gilliam200-22-30-1012
Carter91-10-00-1012
Farooq50-10-00-2010
Craig41-10-01-1112
Totals20026-6012-208-33141469

Percentages: FG .433, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Granger 2-2, Henry 2-7, Barnes 1-4, Farooq 0-1, Gilliam 0-1, Mortle 0-1, Walker 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Mortle 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Henry 3, Walker 3, Craig 2, Farooq 2, Barnes, Gilliam, Granger, Nicholas).

Steals: 9 (Henry 5, Walker 2, Craig, Mortle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman283462
Texas Southern363369

A_2,912 (8,100).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you