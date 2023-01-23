FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes383-138-111-40215
Nicholas202-60-22-4144
Jo.Walker195-80-00-02411
Farooq388-142-21-91221
Mortle346-140-00-61313
Craig210-04-41-2004
Carter201-40-02-9122
Granger60-11-20-1001
Henry20-10-00-0000
Totals20025-6115-217-3561771

Percentages: FG .410, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Farooq 3-5, Jo.Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-5, Mortle 1-5, Henry 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Jo.Walker 2, Barnes, Carter, Mortle, Nicholas).

Turnovers: 11 (Farooq 4, Nicholas 3, Carter 2, Craig, Jo.Walker).

Steals: 5 (Mortle 3, Craig, Granger).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.O'Neal352-44-42-11048
Posey224-52-32-70410
Madlock396-143-51-54415
McCoy241-101-21-2023
Range385-152-20-50215
Coleman232-52-21-3136
Madison192-32-20-1118
Totals20022-5616-207-3462065

Percentages: FG .393, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Range 3-9, Madison 2-2, Madlock 0-1, Coleman 0-3, McCoy 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (J.O'Neal 5, McCoy, Posey).

Turnovers: 12 (Range 4, McCoy 3, Madlock 2, Posey 2, J.O'Neal).

Steals: 7 (Madlock 3, Range 3, Madison).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas Southern452671
Alabama St.254065

A_1,022 (7,400).

