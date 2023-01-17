JACKSON ST. (4-14)
Cook 4-4 0-2 9, Mansel 3-5 0-0 6, Adams 5-7 3-4 13, Evans 3-7 5-6 12, C.Young 6-19 2-4 18, T.Young 6-13 7-8 22, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Hunt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 17-24 82.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (5-14)
Barnes 5-13 5-8 16, Nicholas 2-4 0-0 4, Walker 10-14 7-9 28, Marin 0-3 0-0 0, Mortle 8-11 2-3 22, Farooq 3-3 1-2 8, Carter 2-3 0-0 4, Craig 1-1 0-0 2, Granger 0-2 0-0 0, O'Neal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-54 15-22 84.
Halftime_Jackson St. 47-31. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 9-22 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1), Texas Southern 7-16 (Mortle 4-5, Farooq 1-1, Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-4, Carter 0-1, Granger 0-1, Marin 0-3). Fouled Out_Cook, Mansel, Nicholas. Rebounds_Jackson St. 24 (Cook 6), Texas Southern 26 (Barnes, Mortle 5). Assists_Jackson St. 14 (Adams 6), Texas Southern 19 (Barnes 8). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 19, Texas Southern 20. A_3,152 (8,100).
