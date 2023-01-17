FGFTReb
JACKSON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cook254-40-21-6159
Mansel173-50-01-1156
Adams335-73-41-36113
Evans353-75-63-54112
C.Young396-192-41-31218
T.Young296-137-81-41422
Jones141-20-01-1012
Hunt80-00-00-1000
Totals20028-5717-249-24141982

Percentages: FG .491, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young).

Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young).

Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young 4, Mansel 2, Cook, Evans).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes375-135-82-58216
Nicholas252-40-00-4454
Walker3310-147-92-32328
Marin160-30-00-2110
Mortle348-112-31-51422
Farooq253-31-20-3238
Carter132-30-01-2004
Craig91-10-01-1012
Granger50-20-00-1000
O'Neal30-00-00-0110
Totals20031-5415-227-26192084

Percentages: FG .574, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Mortle 4-5, Farooq 1-1, Walker 1-1, Barnes 1-4, Carter 0-1, Granger 0-1, Marin 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Nicholas 3, Walker).

Turnovers: 22 (Mortle 6, Nicholas 6, Marin 4, Barnes 3, Farooq 2, Carter).

Steals: 10 (Nicholas 3, Farooq 2, Marin 2, Barnes, Craig, Mortle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jackson St.473582
Texas Southern315384

A_3,152 (8,100).

