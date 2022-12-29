FGFTReb
HUSTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatman122-30-01-1036
Hallmon282-52-31-6236
Ellis201-40-00-0013
Kelly231-64-41-2217
Williams223-141-21-2218
Scott335-101-41-30112
Burroughs-Chandler254-60-01-2049
Harmon161-30-00-0123
Rogers130-30-01-2110
Shelton80-40-00-1030
Totals20019-588-137-1982054

Percentages: FG .328, FT .615.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Chatman 2-2, Burroughs-Chandler 1-1, Harmon 1-2, Kelly 1-3, Ellis 1-4, Scott 1-4, Williams 1-6, Rogers 0-1, Shelton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatman 2, Burroughs-Chandler, Hallmon).

Turnovers: 14 (Burroughs-Chandler 4, Hallmon 3, Kelly 3, Williams 2, Ellis, Shelton).

Steals: 8 (Williams 3, Hallmon 2, Ellis, Kelly, Rogers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS SOUTHERNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barnes245-82-22-32115
Nicholas2410-148-116-150028
Walker293-64-44-62110
Gilliam231-31-20-2324
Henry191-60-00-2303
O'Neal191-74-51-2326
Farooq162-90-17-11144
Marin141-22-20-1105
Mortle123-60-22-9026
Craig103-41-20-1107
Granger101-22-22-3124
Totals20031-6724-3324-55171492

Percentages: FG .463, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Barnes 3-5, Marin 1-2, Gilliam 1-3, Henry 1-4, Walker 0-1, Mortle 0-2, Farooq 0-3, O'Neal 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Nicholas 2, Gilliam, Granger, Mortle, O'Neal).

Turnovers: 14 (Farooq 3, Barnes 2, Mortle 2, Nicholas 2, O'Neal 2, Gilliam, Henry, Marin).

Steals: 8 (Nicholas 2, O'Neal 2, Farooq, Gilliam, Granger, Mortle).

Technical Fouls: None.

Huston223254
Texas Southern365692

A_170 (8,100).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you