NORTH AMERICAN (0-3)
Flores 1-2 0-2 3, Kizzie 1-9 1-2 3, McCammon 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 3-18 1-4 9.
TEXAS SOUTHERN (2-7)
Nicholas 8-14 0-0 16, O'Neal 5-9 2-2 12, Walker 3-9 1-2 7, Henry 2-6 1-2 5, Mortle 7-16 0-0 14, Granger 6-9 0-0 12, Farooq 9-13 1-3 20, Marin 1-3 0-0 3, Craig 3-4 0-0 6. Totals 44-83 5-9 95.
Halftime_Texas Southern 41-17. 3-Point Goals_North American 2-9 (Flores 1-2, McCammon 1-4, Kizzie 0-1, Brown 0-2), Texas Southern 2-19 (Farooq 1-2, Marin 1-3, Granger 0-2, Walker 0-2, Henry 0-3, O'Neal 0-3, Mortle 0-4). Rebounds_North American 10 (Kizzie 10), Texas Southern 55 (Nicholas 12). Assists_North American 1 (Flores 1), Texas Southern 28 (Marin 6). Total Fouls_North American 7, Texas Southern 11. A_210 (8,100).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.