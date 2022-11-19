Arkansas St.073313
Texas State3001316

First Quarter

TXST_FG Keller 25, 9:14.

Second Quarter

ARST_Lang 26 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), :24.

Third Quarter

ARST_FG Zvada 56, 7:05.

Fourth Quarter

TXST_Pare 2 run (Keller kick), 12:25.

TXST_FG Keller 49, 3:17.

ARST_FG Zvada 23, :31.

TXST_FG Keller 29, :02.

ARSTTXST
First downs1419
Total Net Yards291340
Rushes-yards23-5438-144
Passing237196
Punt Returns2--13--3
Kickoff Returns5-754-70
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int22-40-023-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-73-10
Punts7-44.1438-38.0
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards2-161-15
Time of Possession25:5934:01

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arkansas St., Lang 13-36, Snead 6-20, Murray 3-5, Blackman 1-(minus 7). Texas State, Pare 19-75, Berry 13-54, Jeter 1-12, Hatcher 5-3.

PASSING_Arkansas St., Blackman 22-40-0-237. Texas State, Hatcher 23-36-0-196, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Arkansas St., Traore 5-49, Foreman 4-45, Lang 4-35, Jenkins 3-56, Hunt 2-11, Tyler 2-8, Flemings 1-33, Murray 1-0. Texas State, Moorer 6-54, Groves 4-47, Jackson 3-40, Brown 2-17, Lyons 2-11, Pare 2-9, Berry 1-10, Speights 1-9, Huff 1-1, Groeschel 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas St., Zvada 51.

