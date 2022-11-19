|Arkansas St.
|0
|7
|3
|3
|—
|13
|Texas State
|3
|0
|0
|13
|—
|16
First Quarter
TXST_FG Keller 25, 9:14.
Second Quarter
ARST_Lang 26 pass from Blackman (Zvada kick), :24.
Third Quarter
ARST_FG Zvada 56, 7:05.
Fourth Quarter
TXST_Pare 2 run (Keller kick), 12:25.
TXST_FG Keller 49, 3:17.
ARST_FG Zvada 23, :31.
TXST_FG Keller 29, :02.
|ARST
|TXST
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|291
|340
|Rushes-yards
|23-54
|38-144
|Passing
|237
|196
|Punt Returns
|2--1
|3--3
|Kickoff Returns
|5-75
|4-70
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-40-0
|23-37-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|3-10
|Punts
|7-44.143
|8-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-16
|1-15
|Time of Possession
|25:59
|34:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arkansas St., Lang 13-36, Snead 6-20, Murray 3-5, Blackman 1-(minus 7). Texas State, Pare 19-75, Berry 13-54, Jeter 1-12, Hatcher 5-3.
PASSING_Arkansas St., Blackman 22-40-0-237. Texas State, Hatcher 23-36-0-196, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Arkansas St., Traore 5-49, Foreman 4-45, Lang 4-35, Jenkins 3-56, Hunt 2-11, Tyler 2-8, Flemings 1-33, Murray 1-0. Texas State, Moorer 6-54, Groves 4-47, Jackson 3-40, Brown 2-17, Lyons 2-11, Pare 2-9, Berry 1-10, Speights 1-9, Huff 1-1, Groeschel 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arkansas St., Zvada 51.
