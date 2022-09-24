Houston Baptist00000
Texas State7173734

First Quarter

TXST_Ortega-Jones 19 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 2:22.

Second Quarter

TXST_Hawkins 3 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 14:19.

TXST_Barbee 38 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 8:55.

TXST_FG Keller 27, :00.

Third Quarter

TXST_FG Keller 33, 1:11.

Fourth Quarter

TXST_Moorer 10 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), :46.

A_16,237.

HBUTXST
First downs828
Total Net Yards142479
Rushes-yards19-3939-117
Passing103362
Punt Returns0-01-0
Kickoff Returns2-380-0
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int23-36-127-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-193-28
Punts9-45.4445-42.8
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards8-756-45
Time of Possession23:0136:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Houston Baptist, R.Smith 9-24, Livingston 1-7, Woods 2-7, Fomby 7-1. Texas State, Pare 19-84, Hill 17-61, Hatcher 3-(minus 28).

PASSING_Houston Baptist, Fomby 23-36-1-103. Texas State, Hatcher 27-41-1-362.

RECEIVING_Houston Baptist, Reynolds 4-18, R.Smith 4-14, Woods 3-7, Livingston 3-2, Harrell 2-26, Cormier 1-14, Graham 1-6, McMillan 1-6, Walker 1-5, D.Young 1-5, McCarter 1-3, Fuller 1-(minus 3). Texas State, Barbee 6-112, Hawkins 6-52, Pare 4-39, Ortega-Jones 3-34, Brown 3-21, Banks 2-80, Moorer 2-16, Hill 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

