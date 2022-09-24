|Houston Baptist
|Texas State
|7
|17
|3
|7
|—
|34
First Quarter
TXST_Ortega-Jones 19 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 2:22.
Second Quarter
TXST_Hawkins 3 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 14:19.
TXST_Barbee 38 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), 8:55.
TXST_FG Keller 27, :00.
Third Quarter
TXST_FG Keller 33, 1:11.
Fourth Quarter
TXST_Moorer 10 pass from Hatcher (Keller kick), :46.
A_16,237.
|HBU
|TXST
|First downs
|8
|28
|Total Net Yards
|142
|479
|Rushes-yards
|19-39
|39-117
|Passing
|103
|362
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-1
|27-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-19
|3-28
|Punts
|9-45.444
|5-42.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-75
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|23:01
|36:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Houston Baptist, R.Smith 9-24, Livingston 1-7, Woods 2-7, Fomby 7-1. Texas State, Pare 19-84, Hill 17-61, Hatcher 3-(minus 28).
PASSING_Houston Baptist, Fomby 23-36-1-103. Texas State, Hatcher 27-41-1-362.
RECEIVING_Houston Baptist, Reynolds 4-18, R.Smith 4-14, Woods 3-7, Livingston 3-2, Harrell 2-26, Cormier 1-14, Graham 1-6, McMillan 1-6, Walker 1-5, D.Young 1-5, McCarter 1-3, Fuller 1-(minus 3). Texas State, Barbee 6-112, Hawkins 6-52, Pare 4-39, Ortega-Jones 3-34, Brown 3-21, Banks 2-80, Moorer 2-16, Hill 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
