TEXAS ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Love252-40-02-3024
Sykes275-92-62-83412
Davis253-80-01-5107
Dawson262-41-20-3116
Harrell336-114-50-47018
Drinnon265-70-10-16111
Gatkek183-41-21-5017
Mason140-40-01-3000
Coleman60-30-00-0010
Totals20026-548-167-32181065

Percentages: FG .481, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason).

Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes).

Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2, Davis).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LAMARMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Catt191-30-00-1012
Calmese379-194-60-10125
Pennebaker374-80-02-102410
Pryor322-70-00-2535
Buckley341-112-22-3614
Yamanouchi-Williams203-53-42-6029
Gordon160-10-00-1120
Anderson40-00-00-0000
Spencer10-00-00-1000
Totals20020-549-126-25141455

Percentages: FG .370, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Calmese 3-8, Pennebaker 2-3, Pryor 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Buckley 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Pennebaker 3, Catt, Pryor).

Turnovers: 11 (Yamanouchi-Williams 3, Gordon 2, Pryor 2, Buckley, Calmese, Pennebaker, Spencer).

Steals: 8 (Calmese 4, Pryor 2, Buckley, Pennebaker).

Technical Fouls: None.

Texas St.283765
Lamar233255

A_2,269 (10,080).

A_2,269 (10,080).

