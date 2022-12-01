|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Love
|25
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Sykes
|27
|5-9
|2-6
|2-8
|3
|4
|12
|Davis
|25
|3-8
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|0
|7
|Dawson
|26
|2-4
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|6
|Harrell
|33
|6-11
|4-5
|0-4
|7
|0
|18
|Drinnon
|26
|5-7
|0-1
|0-1
|6
|1
|11
|Gatkek
|18
|3-4
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|1
|7
|Mason
|14
|0-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Coleman
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|8-16
|7-32
|18
|10
|65
Percentages: FG .481, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Harrell 2-2, Drinnon 1-2, Davis 1-3, Dawson 1-3, Mason 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Love 4, Dawson, Gatkek, Mason).
Turnovers: 9 (Drinnon 2, Harrell 2, Love 2, Davis, Mason, Sykes).
Steals: 7 (Drinnon 4, Mason 2, Davis).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LAMAR
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Catt
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Calmese
|37
|9-19
|4-6
|0-1
|0
|1
|25
|Pennebaker
|37
|4-8
|0-0
|2-10
|2
|4
|10
|Pryor
|32
|2-7
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|5
|Buckley
|34
|1-11
|2-2
|2-3
|6
|1
|4
|Yamanouchi-Williams
|20
|3-5
|3-4
|2-6
|0
|2
|9
|Gordon
|16
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Anderson
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Spencer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-54
|9-12
|6-25
|14
|14
|55
Percentages: FG .370, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Calmese 3-8, Pennebaker 2-3, Pryor 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Buckley 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Pennebaker 3, Catt, Pryor).
Turnovers: 11 (Yamanouchi-Williams 3, Gordon 2, Pryor 2, Buckley, Calmese, Pennebaker, Spencer).
Steals: 8 (Calmese 4, Pryor 2, Buckley, Pennebaker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Texas St.
|28
|37
|—
|65
|Lamar
|23
|32
|—
|55
A_2,269 (10,080).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.