Rangers second. Mark Mathias strikes out swinging. Josh Jung homers to left field. Josh Smith pops out to shallow center field to Taylor Walls. Sam Huff flies out to right field to Manuel Margot.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rangers 1, Rays 0.
Rays second. David Peralta lines out to center field to Bubba Thompson. Christian Bethancourt homers to center field. Jose Siri homers to left field. Ji-Man Choi grounds out to shallow center field, Josh Jung to Nathaniel Lowe. Taylor Walls flies out to left field to Josh Smith.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 2, Rangers 1.
Rays third. Yandy Diaz singles to shortstop. Jonathan Aranda doubles to deep right field. Yandy Diaz scores. Manuel Margot singles to right center field. Jonathan Aranda scores. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging. David Peralta lines out to first base to Marcus Semien. Manuel Margot doubled off first.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rays 4, Rangers 1.
Rangers sixth. Corey Seager homers to right field. Nathaniel Lowe flies out to center field to Jose Siri. Adolis Garcia singles to left field. Mark Mathias strikes out on a foul tip. Josh Jung singles to center field. Adolis Garcia scores. Josh Smith hit by pitch. Josh Jung to second. Sam Huff strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Rays 4, Rangers 3.
Rays sixth. Harold Ramirez strikes out swinging. David Peralta grounds out to second base, Marcus Semien to Nathaniel Lowe. Christian Bethancourt singles to center field. Jose Siri walks. Christian Bethancourt to second. Wander Franco pinch-hitting for Ji-Man Choi. Wander Franco singles to shallow infield. Jose Siri to second. Christian Bethancourt to third. Taylor Walls walks. Wander Franco to second. Jose Siri to third. Christian Bethancourt scores. Yandy Diaz lines out to deep right field to Adolis Garcia.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Rays 5, Rangers 3.
