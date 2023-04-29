BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.259.336880161228503331579122813516
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Jankowski.320.4045010163105611410
Duran.291.328555163018116223
Semien.288.3641042430605231321312
Heim.286.37070142050419914001
Jung.269.32093152540516633102
García.265.31898212640729825102
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Lowe.257.31910517271003171024001
Grossman.246.31669121730313717000
Taveras.216.2735110114105315110
Thompson.185.2142765310316100
Miller.184.2893857101566000
León.154.2671322000316000
J.Smith.146.34948970011819003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals15113.6226264229.0197104922174231
Leclerc010.9310019.2431179
Sborz001.085008.15111211
Dunning201.7780020.112540511
W.Smith011.9310039.15221311
Burke102.2590012.01233139
Pérez312.6055027.2321084824
deGrom202.6766030.1191192445
Hernández013.27120011.07441313
Gray113.9155025.121121141317
Heaney224.3855024.220131241026
Eovaldi225.2055027.23417161531
Ragans216.527009.21077059
Kennedy019.008006.0786028
Hearn0010.294007.0988147

