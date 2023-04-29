|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.259
|.336
|880
|161
|228
|50
|3
|33
|157
|91
|228
|13
|5
|16
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jankowski
|.320
|.404
|50
|10
|16
|3
|1
|0
|5
|6
|11
|4
|1
|0
|Duran
|.291
|.328
|55
|5
|16
|3
|0
|1
|8
|1
|16
|2
|2
|3
|Semien
|.288
|.364
|104
|24
|30
|6
|0
|5
|23
|13
|21
|3
|1
|2
|Heim
|.286
|.370
|70
|14
|20
|5
|0
|4
|19
|9
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Jung
|.269
|.320
|93
|15
|25
|4
|0
|5
|16
|6
|33
|1
|0
|2
|García
|.265
|.318
|98
|21
|26
|4
|0
|7
|29
|8
|25
|1
|0
|2
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.257
|.319
|105
|17
|27
|10
|0
|3
|17
|10
|24
|0
|0
|1
|Grossman
|.246
|.316
|69
|12
|17
|3
|0
|3
|13
|7
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras
|.216
|.273
|51
|10
|11
|4
|1
|0
|5
|3
|15
|1
|1
|0
|Thompson
|.185
|.214
|27
|6
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|.184
|.289
|38
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.154
|.267
|13
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.146
|.349
|48
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|19
|0
|0
|3
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|11
|3.62
|26
|26
|4
|229.0
|197
|104
|92
|21
|74
|231
|Leclerc
|0
|1
|0.93
|10
|0
|1
|9.2
|4
|3
|1
|1
|7
|9
|Sborz
|0
|0
|1.08
|5
|0
|0
|8.1
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|Dunning
|2
|0
|1.77
|8
|0
|0
|20.1
|12
|5
|4
|0
|5
|11
|W.Smith
|0
|1
|1.93
|10
|0
|3
|9.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Burke
|1
|0
|2.25
|9
|0
|0
|12.0
|12
|3
|3
|1
|3
|9
|Pérez
|3
|1
|2.60
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|32
|10
|8
|4
|8
|24
|deGrom
|2
|0
|2.67
|6
|6
|0
|30.1
|19
|11
|9
|2
|4
|45
|Hernández
|0
|1
|3.27
|12
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|4
|4
|1
|3
|13
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.91
|5
|5
|0
|25.1
|21
|12
|11
|4
|13
|17
|Heaney
|2
|2
|4.38
|5
|5
|0
|24.2
|20
|13
|12
|4
|10
|26
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|5.20
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|34
|17
|16
|1
|5
|31
|Ragans
|2
|1
|6.52
|7
|0
|0
|9.2
|10
|7
|7
|0
|5
|9
|Kennedy
|0
|1
|9.00
|8
|0
|0
|6.0
|7
|8
|6
|0
|2
|8
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
