BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.243.310400679723114643799418
Jankowski.364.4621144200421200
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Jung.286.348427122025410000
Heim.276.3002978102619001
Thompson.267.2671544310302000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Lowe.260.302506135021039000
Miller.250.3752035101344000
García.213.2554781010211312102
Semien.212.222528113017111112
Duran.188.1881613000004001
J.Smith.158.4071953000048000
Grossman.143.20535351015311000
León.000.000300000001000
Taveras.000.000300000003000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals753.9512122107.010053471034123
Dunning000.004009.1610023
Ragans200.005005.0200046
Leclerc000.004014.1210034
W.Smith001.934014.2211026
Pérez112.5322010.213431312
Kennedy002.704003.1221005
Gray113.0022012.010443511
Burke003.384005.1622105
Hernández003.385005.1322026
deGrom104.3233016.215981227
Eovaldi126.3233015.22111111319
Heaney118.222207.29872412
Hearn0010.294007.0988147

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you