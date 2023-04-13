|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.243
|.310
|400
|67
|97
|23
|1
|14
|64
|37
|99
|4
|1
|8
|Jankowski
|.364
|.462
|11
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jung
|.286
|.348
|42
|7
|12
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Heim
|.276
|.300
|29
|7
|8
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|.267
|.267
|15
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.260
|.302
|50
|6
|13
|5
|0
|2
|10
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.250
|.375
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.213
|.255
|47
|8
|10
|1
|0
|2
|11
|3
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Semien
|.212
|.222
|52
|8
|11
|3
|0
|1
|7
|1
|11
|1
|1
|2
|Duran
|.188
|.188
|16
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith
|.158
|.407
|19
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.143
|.205
|35
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|5
|3.95
|12
|12
|2
|107.0
|100
|53
|47
|10
|34
|123
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ragans
|2
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|1.93
|4
|0
|1
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Pérez
|1
|1
|2.53
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|13
|4
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|10
|4
|4
|3
|5
|11
|Burke
|0
|0
|3.38
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Hernández
|0
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|deGrom
|1
|0
|4.32
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|15
|9
|8
|1
|2
|27
|Eovaldi
|1
|2
|6.32
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|21
|11
|11
|1
|3
|19
|Heaney
|1
|1
|8.22
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.