BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.244.3052253655809341861112
Jankowski1.0001.000101000100000
J.Smith.333.636632000024000
Thompson.333.333311100000000
García.308.3572668101526000
Garver.294.3331745002616000
Jung.269.3212657102428000
Lowe.241.2672947201517000
Seager.240.3552536100155000
Grossman.217.2692325101527000
Semien.207.2262936001318111
Miller.200.2941523001223000
Duran.167.1671212000003001
Heim.154.1541322100204000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals433.3477262.050242352070
Dunning000.002007.0400011
Hearn000.002003.1000014
Ragans100.003003.1200045
W.Smith000.002012.1000002
Kennedy000.002002.0000003
Leclerc000.002012.0100012
Pérez101.591105.2811037
Hernández002.083004.1111014
Gray012.841106.1422227
Burke003.382002.2411003
Eovaldi114.2222010.211550312
deGrom105.592209.28761218
Heaney0123.631102.2777222

