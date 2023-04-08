|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.244
|.305
|225
|36
|55
|8
|0
|9
|34
|18
|61
|1
|1
|2
|Jankowski
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.333
|.636
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.308
|.357
|26
|6
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.294
|.333
|17
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.269
|.321
|26
|5
|7
|1
|0
|2
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.241
|.267
|29
|4
|7
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.240
|.355
|25
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.217
|.269
|23
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.207
|.226
|29
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|1
|1
|1
|Miller
|.200
|.294
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|.167
|.167
|12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Heim
|.154
|.154
|13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|3
|3.34
|7
|7
|2
|62.0
|50
|24
|23
|5
|20
|70
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hearn
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ragans
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pérez
|1
|0
|1.59
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Hernández
|0
|0
|2.08
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Gray
|0
|1
|2.84
|1
|1
|0
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Burke
|0
|0
|3.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Eovaldi
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|11
|5
|5
|0
|3
|12
|deGrom
|1
|0
|5.59
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|8
|7
|6
|1
|2
|18
|Heaney
|0
|1
|23.63
|1
|1
|0
|2.2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
