BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.263.34371213918737327135801749412
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Jankowski.333.42239913310567310
Heim.315.40654121730416812001
Semien.298.368842125404201015312
León.286.444722000313000
Jung.272.32281132230311628101
Taveras.265.3063489310416110
Duran.263.282384102016112012
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Lowe.256.31686152270215818001
García.250.30380182030728618102
Grossman.208.3025391110210715000
Miller.200.3173557101465000
J.Smith.162.39237860000814001
Thompson.160.1602544310306000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1473.3721213187.015879701761197
Dunning100.0060015.1810039
Leclerc000.008018.1310047
Sborz001.424006.1411117
Hernández001.939009.14220311
Ragans212.006009.0722049
W.Smith012.168028.14221310
Burke102.7080010.0933139
deGrom203.0455026.2181192343
Pérez313.3844021.126984719
Gray113.7244019.1179841115
Heaney214.3444018.2161092920
Eovaldi225.4044021.22813131424
Kennedy007.947005.2575027
Hearn0010.294007.0988147

