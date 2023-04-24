|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.263
|.343
|712
|139
|187
|37
|3
|27
|135
|80
|174
|9
|4
|12
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jankowski
|.333
|.422
|39
|9
|13
|3
|1
|0
|5
|6
|7
|3
|1
|0
|Heim
|.315
|.406
|54
|12
|17
|3
|0
|4
|16
|8
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Semien
|.298
|.368
|84
|21
|25
|4
|0
|4
|20
|10
|15
|3
|1
|2
|León
|.286
|.444
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.272
|.322
|81
|13
|22
|3
|0
|3
|11
|6
|28
|1
|0
|1
|Taveras
|.265
|.306
|34
|8
|9
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Duran
|.263
|.282
|38
|4
|10
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|12
|0
|1
|2
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.256
|.316
|86
|15
|22
|7
|0
|2
|15
|8
|18
|0
|0
|1
|García
|.250
|.303
|80
|18
|20
|3
|0
|7
|28
|6
|18
|1
|0
|2
|Grossman
|.208
|.302
|53
|9
|11
|1
|0
|2
|10
|7
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.200
|.317
|35
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.162
|.392
|37
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|.160
|.160
|25
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|7
|3.37
|21
|21
|3
|187.0
|158
|79
|70
|17
|61
|197
|Dunning
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|15.1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|1
|8.1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Sborz
|0
|0
|1.42
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Hernández
|0
|0
|1.93
|9
|0
|0
|9.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Ragans
|2
|1
|2.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|W.Smith
|0
|1
|2.16
|8
|0
|2
|8.1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|10
|Burke
|1
|0
|2.70
|8
|0
|0
|10.0
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|9
|deGrom
|2
|0
|3.04
|5
|5
|0
|26.2
|18
|11
|9
|2
|3
|43
|Pérez
|3
|1
|3.38
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|26
|9
|8
|4
|7
|19
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.72
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|17
|9
|8
|4
|11
|15
|Heaney
|2
|1
|4.34
|4
|4
|0
|18.2
|16
|10
|9
|2
|9
|20
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|5.40
|4
|4
|0
|21.2
|28
|13
|13
|1
|4
|24
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|7.94
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|7
|5
|0
|2
|7
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
