BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.313.4213211101021068100
García.500.500412000201000
Heim.500.500422100200000
Semien.400.400512000001100
Grossman.333.500311001311000
Lowe.333.500311000110000
Seager.333.600321000020000
Miller.250.250411001202000
Jung.000.250310000012000
Thompson.000.000200000000000
Smith.000.500110000011000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals107.001109.012771213
Leclerc000.001001.0100011
Ragans100.001000.1100010
Burke004.501002.0311003
Hernández004.501002.0111002
deGrom0012.271103.2655107

