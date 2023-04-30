BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.257.335907163233513341599423514616
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Duran.310.3445861830210116223
Jankowski.302.3935310163105712510
Semien.278.3521082430605231322312
Heim.278.369721420504191014001
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Jung.260.31196152540516635102
García.255.307102212640729826102
Lowe.252.32510717271003171125001
Grossman.250.31772131830313718000
Thompson.233.2583067410316110
Taveras.216.2735110114105315110
Miller.184.2893857101566000
León.154.2671322000316000
J.Smith.146.34948970011819003
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals16113.4827274238.0200104922174239
Leclerc010.9310019.2431179
Sborz001.085008.15111211
Dunning201.7780020.112540511
W.Smith011.9310039.15221311
Burke102.2590012.01233139
Pérez312.6055027.2321084824
deGrom202.6766030.1191192445
Hernández013.27120011.07441313
Gray113.9155025.121121141317
Eovaldi323.9366036.23717161539
Heaney224.3855024.220131241026
Ragans216.527009.21077059
Kennedy019.008006.0786028
Hearn0010.294007.0988147

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

