|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.342
|747
|145
|197
|39
|3
|29
|141
|82
|185
|11
|4
|13
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jankowski
|.325
|.413
|40
|9
|13
|3
|1
|0
|5
|6
|8
|3
|1
|0
|Duran
|.310
|.326
|42
|5
|13
|3
|0
|1
|6
|1
|13
|1
|1
|2
|Heim
|.309
|.400
|55
|12
|17
|3
|0
|4
|16
|8
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Semien
|.292
|.360
|89
|21
|26
|4
|0
|4
|21
|10
|17
|3
|1
|2
|Jung
|.282
|.330
|85
|15
|24
|3
|0
|5
|14
|6
|28
|1
|0
|2
|Taveras
|.270
|.325
|37
|9
|10
|4
|1
|0
|5
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.250
|.301
|84
|19
|21
|3
|0
|7
|28
|6
|20
|1
|0
|2
|Lowe
|.244
|.303
|90
|15
|22
|7
|0
|2
|15
|8
|20
|0
|0
|1
|Grossman
|.211
|.299
|57
|9
|12
|1
|0
|2
|11
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.200
|.317
|35
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.200
|.333
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.185
|.214
|27
|5
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.162
|.392
|37
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|14
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|14
|8
|3.46
|22
|22
|3
|195.0
|166
|86
|75
|17
|67
|206
|Leclerc
|0
|1
|0.00
|9
|0
|1
|8.2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|7
|8
|Dunning
|1
|0
|1.06
|7
|0
|0
|17.0
|9
|3
|2
|0
|5
|10
|Sborz
|0
|0
|1.42
|4
|0
|0
|6.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Hernández
|0
|0
|1.93
|9
|0
|0
|9.1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|11
|Ragans
|2
|1
|2.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|W.Smith
|0
|1
|2.16
|9
|0
|2
|8.1
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3
|10
|Burke
|1
|0
|2.70
|8
|0
|0
|10.0
|9
|3
|3
|1
|3
|9
|deGrom
|2
|0
|3.04
|5
|5
|0
|26.2
|18
|11
|9
|2
|3
|43
|Pérez
|3
|1
|3.38
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|26
|9
|8
|4
|7
|19
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.72
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|17
|9
|8
|4
|11
|15
|Heaney
|2
|1
|4.34
|4
|4
|0
|18.2
|16
|10
|9
|2
|9
|20
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|5.20
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|34
|17
|16
|1
|5
|31
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|7.94
|7
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|7
|5
|0
|2
|7
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
