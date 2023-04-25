BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.342747145197393291418218511413
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Jankowski.325.41340913310568310
Duran.310.326425133016113112
Heim.309.40055121730416812001
Semien.292.360892126404211017312
Jung.282.33085152430514628102
Taveras.270.32537910410526110
Garver.263.3641945002637000
García.250.30184192130728620102
Lowe.244.30390152270215820001
Grossman.211.2995791210211716000
Miller.200.3173557101465000
León.200.3331022000315000
Thompson.185.2142755310316100
J.Smith.162.39237860000814001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1483.4622223195.016686751767206
Leclerc010.009018.2320078
Dunning101.0670017.09320510
Sborz001.424006.1411117
Hernández001.939009.14220311
Ragans212.006009.0722049
W.Smith012.169028.15221310
Burke102.7080010.0933139
deGrom203.0455026.2181192343
Pérez313.3844021.126984719
Gray113.7244019.1179841115
Heaney214.3444018.2161092920
Eovaldi225.2055027.23417161531
Kennedy007.947005.2575027
Hearn0010.294007.0988147

