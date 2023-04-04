|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.264
|.324
|163
|31
|43
|5
|0
|8
|29
|14
|41
|1
|1
|1
|Jankowski
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.400
|.455
|10
|4
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.316
|.350
|19
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.278
|.350
|18
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.267
|.333
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.263
|.348
|19
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.250
|.357
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.250
|.625
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.238
|.273
|21
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.227
|.217
|22
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Heim
|.200
|.200
|10
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|.111
|.111
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|3
|2
|4.00
|5
|5
|1
|45.0
|42
|20
|20
|5
|15
|46
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hearn
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ragans
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|1
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pérez
|1
|0
|1.59
|1
|1
|0
|5.2
|8
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Hernández
|0
|0
|2.45
|2
|0
|0
|3.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Gray
|0
|1
|2.84
|1
|1
|0
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Burke
|0
|0
|3.38
|2
|0
|0
|2.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|6
|deGrom
|0
|0
|12.27
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|7
|Heaney
|0
|1
|23.63
|1
|1
|0
|2.2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
