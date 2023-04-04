BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.264.3241633143508291441111
Jankowski1.0001.000101000100000
Garver.400.4551044002612000
Thompson.333.333311100000000
García.316.3501946001415000
Jung.278.3501845101127000
Grossman.267.3331524101524000
Seager.263.3481925000133000
Miller.250.3571223001223000
J.Smith.250.625431000023000
Lowe.238.2732145101415000
Semien.227.2172235001305110
Heim.200.2001022100202000
Duran.111.111901000002001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals324.0055145.042202051546
Dunning000.002007.0400011
Hearn000.002003.1000014
Ragans100.002002.0100032
Kennedy000.001001.0000003
Leclerc000.001001.0100011
W.Smith000.001011.0000000
Pérez101.591105.2811037
Hernández002.452003.2111003
Gray012.841106.1422227
Burke003.382002.2411003
Eovaldi105.401105.0633026
deGrom0012.271103.2655107
Heaney0123.631102.2777222

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you