|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.247
|.315
|437
|73
|108
|25
|2
|15
|70
|41
|110
|4
|1
|8
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jankowski
|.333
|.412
|15
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Heim
|.294
|.314
|34
|7
|10
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Lowe
|.278
|.328
|54
|7
|15
|6
|0
|2
|13
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.277
|.333
|47
|7
|13
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.267
|.267
|15
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.250
|.357
|24
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.236
|.271
|55
|11
|13
|4
|0
|1
|7
|3
|12
|1
|1
|2
|García
|.216
|.268
|51
|9
|11
|1
|0
|3
|13
|4
|13
|1
|0
|2
|Duran
|.188
|.188
|16
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Grossman
|.143
|.205
|35
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras
|.143
|.143
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.130
|.355
|23
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|5
|3.80
|13
|13
|2
|116.0
|106
|55
|49
|12
|38
|131
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|11.0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|1
|5.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Ragans
|2
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|1.50
|5
|0
|1
|6.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Pérez
|2
|1
|2.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|18
|6
|5
|3
|7
|16
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|10
|4
|4
|3
|5
|11
|Burke
|0
|0
|3.38
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Hernández
|0
|0
|3.38
|5
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|deGrom
|1
|0
|4.32
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|15
|9
|8
|1
|2
|27
|Eovaldi
|1
|2
|6.32
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|21
|11
|11
|1
|3
|19
|Heaney
|1
|1
|8.22
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|7
|2
|4
|12
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
