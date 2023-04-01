|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.375
|.455
|72
|27
|27
|3
|0
|5
|25
|12
|20
|1
|0
|0
|Jankowski
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.625
|.667
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.500
|.500
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.500
|.600
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Heim
|.500
|.500
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.444
|.500
|9
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.300
|.273
|10
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Miller
|.286
|.375
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.286
|.455
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|.250
|.571
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.125
|.300
|8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|.000
|.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|0
|5.00
|2
|2
|0
|18.0
|21
|10
|10
|1
|5
|20
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hearn
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ragans
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burke
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Hernández
|0
|0
|4.50
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|5.40
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|0
|2
|6
|deGrom
|0
|0
|12.27
|1
|1
|0
|3.2
|6
|5
|5
|1
|0
|7
