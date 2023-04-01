BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.375.455722727305251220100
Jankowski1.0001.000101000100000
García.625.667835000312000
Grossman.500.500623001512000
Garver.500.600432002611000
Heim.500.500422100200000
Lowe.444.500934100311000
Thompson.333.333311100000000
Semien.300.2731033001203100
Miller.286.375722001212000
Seager.286.455722000131000
Smith.250.571431000023000
Jung.125.300831000024000
Duran.000.000100000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals205.0022018.02110101520
Dunning000.001003.0300000
Hearn000.001001.0000011
Leclerc000.001001.0100011
Ragans100.001000.1100010
Burke004.501002.0311003
Hernández004.501002.0111002
Eovaldi105.401105.0633026
deGrom0012.271103.2655107

