|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.308
|259
|39
|62
|10
|0
|9
|37
|24
|67
|1
|1
|7
|Jankowski
|1.000
|1.000
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.333
|.333
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.286
|.615
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.276
|.389
|29
|4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Lowe
|.273
|.314
|33
|4
|9
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.267
|.333
|30
|6
|8
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Jung
|.267
|.313
|30
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.206
|.222
|34
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|8
|1
|1
|2
|Miller
|.200
|.294
|15
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.185
|.233
|27
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Heim
|.176
|.176
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Duran
|.143
|.143
|14
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|4
|4
|3.86
|8
|8
|2
|70.0
|64
|34
|30
|7
|22
|79
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|7.1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Ragans
|1
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|1
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernández
|0
|0
|2.08
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Pérez
|1
|1
|2.53
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|13
|4
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Burke
|0
|0
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Gray
|0
|1
|2.84
|1
|1
|0
|6.1
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|7
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Eovaldi
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|11
|5
|5
|0
|3
|12
|deGrom
|1
|0
|5.59
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|8
|7
|6
|1
|2
|18
|Hearn
|0
|0
|7.20
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Heaney
|0
|1
|23.63
|1
|1
|0
|2.2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|2
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.