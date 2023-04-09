BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.239.30825939621009372467117
Jankowski1.0001.000101000100000
Thompson.333.333311100000000
J.Smith.286.615742000034000
Seager.276.3892948200166002
Lowe.273.3143349201727000
García.267.3333068101537001
Jung.267.3133058102529000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Semien.206.2223447101318112
Miller.200.2941523001223000
Grossman.185.2332725101528000
Heim.176.1761723100204001
Duran.143.1431412000004001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals443.8688270.064343072279
Dunning000.003007.1510021
Ragans100.003003.1200045
W.Smith000.002012.1000002
Leclerc000.002012.0100012
Hernández002.083004.1111014
Pérez112.5322010.213431312
Burke002.703003.1511004
Gray012.841106.1422227
Kennedy003.863002.1221004
Eovaldi114.2222010.211550312
deGrom105.592209.28761218
Hearn007.203005.0544126
Heaney0123.631102.2777222

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you