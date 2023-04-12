BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.252.320369669322113633689418
Jankowski.364.4621144200421200
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Heim.276.3002978102619001
Thompson.267.2671544310302000
Jung.263.33338710202549000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Lowe.261.30646512501939000
Semien.229.240488113017110112
García.227.2714481010211312102
Miller.222.3331834001333000
Duran.200.2001513000004001
J.Smith.188.4351653000046000
Grossman.161.22931351015310000
León.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals743.401111298.0864337932112
Dunning000.004009.1610023
Ragans200.005005.0200046
Leclerc000.004014.1210034
W.Smith001.934014.2211026
Pérez112.5322010.213431312
Gray113.0022012.010443511
Burke003.384005.1622105
Kennedy003.863002.1221004
Hernández004.154004.1322024
Eovaldi114.2222010.211550312
deGrom104.3233016.215981227
Hearn007.203005.0544126
Heaney118.222207.29872412

