|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.252
|.320
|369
|66
|93
|22
|1
|13
|63
|36
|89
|4
|1
|8
|Jankowski
|.364
|.462
|11
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Heim
|.276
|.300
|29
|7
|8
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|.267
|.267
|15
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.263
|.333
|38
|7
|10
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.261
|.306
|46
|5
|12
|5
|0
|1
|9
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Semien
|.229
|.240
|48
|8
|11
|3
|0
|1
|7
|1
|10
|1
|1
|2
|García
|.227
|.271
|44
|8
|10
|1
|0
|2
|11
|3
|12
|1
|0
|2
|Miller
|.222
|.333
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|.200
|.200
|15
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith
|.188
|.435
|16
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.161
|.229
|31
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|7
|4
|3.40
|11
|11
|2
|98.0
|86
|43
|37
|9
|32
|112
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ragans
|2
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|1
|4.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|1.93
|4
|0
|1
|4.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|6
|Pérez
|1
|1
|2.53
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|13
|4
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|10
|4
|4
|3
|5
|11
|Burke
|0
|0
|3.38
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Hernández
|0
|0
|4.15
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Eovaldi
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|11
|5
|5
|0
|3
|12
|deGrom
|1
|0
|4.32
|3
|3
|0
|16.2
|15
|9
|8
|1
|2
|27
|Hearn
|0
|0
|7.20
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Heaney
|1
|1
|8.22
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|7
|2
|4
|12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.