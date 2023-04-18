|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.237
|.308
|535
|88
|127
|29
|2
|18
|85
|50
|132
|4
|1
|10
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Jankowski
|.304
|.385
|23
|6
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Heim
|.293
|.362
|41
|8
|12
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Jung
|.288
|.333
|59
|10
|17
|3
|0
|3
|9
|4
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.254
|.296
|67
|9
|17
|7
|0
|2
|13
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Semien
|.254
|.292
|67
|14
|17
|4
|0
|3
|13
|4
|12
|1
|1
|2
|Miller
|.222
|.344
|27
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.222
|.222
|18
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.200
|.246
|60
|10
|12
|1
|0
|3
|14
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|Grossman
|.159
|.240
|44
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|.150
|.150
|20
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith
|.133
|.350
|30
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Taveras
|.111
|.158
|18
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.000
|.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|6
|3.61
|16
|16
|2
|142.0
|121
|64
|57
|12
|51
|154
|Dunning
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|15.1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|6.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Sborz
|0
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|1.35
|6
|0
|1
|6.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|Ragans
|2
|1
|2.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Pérez
|2
|1
|2.87
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|18
|6
|5
|3
|7
|16
|Hernández
|0
|0
|3.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.21
|3
|3
|0
|14.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|6
|13
|deGrom
|1
|0
|3.48
|4
|4
|0
|20.2
|15
|9
|8
|1
|3
|32
|Burke
|1
|0
|4.26
|5
|0
|0
|6.1
|7
|3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|Heaney
|1
|1
|4.97
|3
|3
|0
|12.2
|11
|8
|7
|2
|7
|16
|Eovaldi
|1
|2
|6.32
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|21
|11
|11
|1
|3
|19
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|12.27
|5
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|7
|5
|0
|2
|5
