BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.237.308535881272921885501324110
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Jankowski.304.3852367210434200
Heim.293.362418122028511001
Jung.288.3335910173039417000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Lowe.254.2966791770213412001
Semien.254.29267141740313412112
Miller.222.3442736101355000
Thompson.222.2221844310304000
García.200.24660101210314416102
Grossman.159.24044571016413000
Duran.150.1502013000006001
J.Smith.133.35030540000412001
Taveras.111.1581822100215000
León.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1063.6116162142.012164571251154
Dunning100.0060015.1810039
Leclerc000.006016.0210034
Sborz000.002003.1300011
W.Smith001.356016.2211039
Ragans212.006009.0722049
Pérez212.8733015.218653716
Hernández003.006006.0322038
Gray113.2133014.011553613
deGrom103.4844020.215981332
Burke104.265006.1733126
Heaney114.9733012.211872716
Eovaldi126.3233015.22111111319
Hearn0010.294007.0988147
Kennedy0012.275003.2475025

