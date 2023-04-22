|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.249
|.327
|638
|116
|159
|32
|3
|22
|113
|68
|162
|6
|4
|11
|Seager
|.359
|.469
|39
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Heim
|.313
|.393
|48
|12
|15
|2
|0
|4
|14
|7
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Jankowski
|.313
|.405
|32
|7
|10
|3
|1
|0
|5
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|Semien
|.282
|.337
|78
|18
|22
|4
|0
|4
|18
|7
|14
|2
|1
|2
|Jung
|.282
|.338
|71
|12
|20
|3
|0
|3
|9
|6
|23
|1
|0
|1
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Lowe
|.244
|.294
|78
|12
|19
|7
|0
|2
|14
|6
|14
|0
|0
|1
|Miller
|.233
|.361
|30
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Duran
|.219
|.242
|32
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|11
|0
|1
|1
|García
|.208
|.253
|72
|13
|15
|1
|0
|4
|20
|5
|18
|1
|0
|2
|Grossman
|.196
|.276
|51
|8
|10
|1
|0
|1
|6
|5
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Taveras
|.192
|.250
|26
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson
|.182
|.182
|22
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.167
|.375
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Smith
|.147
|.370
|34
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|14
|0
|0
|1
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|12
|7
|3.51
|19
|19
|2
|169.0
|145
|74
|66
|15
|59
|173
|Dunning
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|15.1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|8
|0
|1
|8.1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Sborz
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ragans
|2
|1
|2.00
|6
|0
|0
|9.0
|7
|2
|2
|0
|4
|9
|Hernández
|0
|0
|2.25
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|9
|W.Smith
|0
|1
|2.45
|7
|0
|1
|7.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|9
|Burke
|1
|0
|2.89
|7
|0
|0
|9.1
|8
|3
|3
|1
|3
|8
|Pérez
|3
|1
|3.38
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|26
|9
|8
|4
|7
|19
|deGrom
|1
|0
|3.48
|4
|4
|0
|20.2
|15
|9
|8
|1
|3
|32
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.72
|4
|4
|0
|19.1
|16
|9
|8
|4
|11
|15
|Heaney
|1
|1
|4.97
|3
|3
|0
|12.2
|11
|8
|7
|2
|7
|16
|Eovaldi
|2
|2
|5.40
|4
|4
|0
|21.2
|28
|13
|13
|1
|4
|24
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|9.64
|6
|0
|0
|4.2
|4
|7
|5
|0
|2
|6
|Hearn
|0
|0
|10.29
|4
|0
|0
|7.0
|9
|8
|8
|1
|4
|7
