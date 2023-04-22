BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.249.32763811615932322113681626411
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Heim.313.39348121520414712001
Jankowski.313.40532710310557210
Semien.282.33778182240418714212
Jung.282.3387112203039623101
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Lowe.244.29478121970214614001
Miller.233.3613057101465000
Duran.219.24232271004111011
García.208.25372131510420518102
Grossman.196.276518101016515000
Taveras.192.2502645210416010
Thompson.182.1822244310306000
León.167.375621000213000
J.Smith.147.37034650000614001
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1273.5119192169.014574661559173
Dunning100.0060015.1810039
Leclerc000.008018.1310047
Sborz000.003004.1300013
Ragans212.006009.0722049
Hernández002.258008.0422039
W.Smith012.457017.1322139
Burke102.897009.1833138
Pérez313.3844021.126984719
deGrom103.4844020.215981332
Gray113.7244019.1169841115
Heaney114.9733012.211872716
Eovaldi225.4044021.22813131424
Kennedy009.646004.2475026
Hearn0010.294007.0988147

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you