BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.247.31543773108252157041110418
Seager.359.46939714401497002
Jankowski.333.4121545210422200
Heim.294.314347101026111001
Lowe.278.328547156021349000
Jung.277.333477132026412000
Thompson.267.2671544310302000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Miller.250.3572436101345000
Semien.236.2715511134017312112
García.216.2685191110313413102
Duran.188.1881613000004001
Grossman.143.20535351015311000
Taveras.143.143711000004000
J.Smith.130.35523530000410000
León.000.000300000001000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals853.8013132116.010655491238131
Dunning000.0050011.0710024
Leclerc000.005015.1210034
Ragans200.005005.0200046
W.Smith001.505016.0211029
Kennedy002.704003.1221005
Pérez212.8733015.218653716
Gray113.0022012.010443511
Burke003.384005.1622105
Hernández003.385005.1322026
deGrom104.3233016.215981227
Eovaldi126.3233015.22111111319
Heaney118.222207.29872412
Hearn0010.294007.0988147

