BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.249.316333588318112553183318
Jankowski.571.667744200421200
Thompson.364.3641144310301000
Seager.324.43537612301487002
Heim.292.3202467101316001
Lowe.268.31841511401839000
Garver.263.3641945002637000
Jung.229.2703558102529000
García.225.27940791029311002
Semien.209.2224369201619112
Duran.200.2001513000004001
J.Smith.200.4291553000036000
Miller.188.2781623001223000
Grossman.167.23530351015310000
León.000.000000000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals643.381010288.0753833928101
Dunning000.004009.1610023
Ragans100.004004.1200046
W.Smith000.003013.2100014
Leclerc000.003013.0100014
Hernández002.083004.1111014
Pérez112.5322010.213431312
Gray113.0022012.010443511
Burke003.384005.1622105
Kennedy003.863002.1221004
Eovaldi114.2222010.211550312
deGrom105.592209.28761218
Hearn007.203005.0544126
Heaney118.222207.29872412

