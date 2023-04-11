|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.249
|.316
|333
|58
|83
|18
|1
|12
|55
|31
|83
|3
|1
|8
|Jankowski
|.571
|.667
|7
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Thompson
|.364
|.364
|11
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.324
|.435
|37
|6
|12
|3
|0
|1
|4
|8
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Heim
|.292
|.320
|24
|6
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Lowe
|.268
|.318
|41
|5
|11
|4
|0
|1
|8
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.263
|.364
|19
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Jung
|.229
|.270
|35
|5
|8
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.225
|.279
|40
|7
|9
|1
|0
|2
|9
|3
|11
|0
|0
|2
|Semien
|.209
|.222
|43
|6
|9
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|9
|1
|1
|2
|Duran
|.200
|.200
|15
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|J.Smith
|.200
|.429
|15
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.188
|.278
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman
|.167
|.235
|30
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|León
|.000
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|6
|4
|3.38
|10
|10
|2
|88.0
|75
|38
|33
|9
|28
|101
|Dunning
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|9.1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ragans
|1
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|W.Smith
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Leclerc
|0
|0
|0.00
|3
|0
|1
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hernández
|0
|0
|2.08
|3
|0
|0
|4.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Pérez
|1
|1
|2.53
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|13
|4
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Gray
|1
|1
|3.00
|2
|2
|0
|12.0
|10
|4
|4
|3
|5
|11
|Burke
|0
|0
|3.38
|4
|0
|0
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|Kennedy
|0
|0
|3.86
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Eovaldi
|1
|1
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|11
|5
|5
|0
|3
|12
|deGrom
|1
|0
|5.59
|2
|2
|0
|9.2
|8
|7
|6
|1
|2
|18
|Hearn
|0
|0
|7.20
|3
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|6
|Heaney
|1
|1
|8.22
|2
|2
|0
|7.2
|9
|8
|7
|2
|4
|12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.