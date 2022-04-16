|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.251
|.337
|247
|44
|62
|8
|0
|9
|41
|30
|49
|4
|1
|4
|Heim
|.545
|.615
|11
|6
|6
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Culberson
|.429
|.429
|7
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Solak
|.364
|.500
|11
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Seager
|.333
|.394
|30
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
|6
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Lowe
|.321
|.367
|28
|2
|9
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Garver
|.250
|.367
|24
|4
|6
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|Miller
|.250
|.304
|20
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Ibáñez
|.231
|.231
|26
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|White
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|W.Calhoun
|.167
|.412
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|García
|.160
|.323
|25
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|8
|1
|1
|0
|Semien
|.133
|.212
|30
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|K.Calhoun
|.111
|.200
|18
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|2
|5
|5.95
|7
|7
|0
|62.0
|71
|44
|41
|16
|21
|70
|Burke
|1
|0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Snyder
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Patton
|0
|0
|1.93
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Hearn
|0
|0
|2.25
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Santana
|0
|1
|2.70
|3
|0
|0
|3.1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Abreu
|0
|0
|3.00
|2
|0
|0
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Bush
|0
|0
|3.00
|3
|1
|0
|3.0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|King
|1
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|Barlow
|0
|0
|4.50
|2
|0
|0
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Holland
|0
|1
|4.91
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Dunning
|0
|0
|5.19
|2
|2
|0
|8.2
|11
|5
|5
|2
|4
|11
|Gray
|0
|0
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|4
|Pérez
|0
|1
|6.75
|1
|1
|0
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Martin
|0
|1
|7.71
|3
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Sborz
|0
|0
|11.25
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|4
|5
|5
|2
|2
|5
|Howard
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|1
|0
|3.0
|6
|6
|6
|4
|0
|5
|Richards
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Allard
|0
|1
|19.29
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|5
|5
|2
|0
|2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.