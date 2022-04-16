BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.3372474462809413049414
Heim.545.6151166002820000
Culberson.429.429733100401101
Solak.364.5001154001122000
Seager.333.39430510101636002
Lowe.321.3672829200625000
Garver.250.3672446001356001
Miller.250.3042045102525000
Ibáñez.231.2312626100303000
White.200.200511000002100
W.Calhoun.167.4121232101150000
García.160.3232554001358110
Semien.133.2123044100137100
K.Calhoun.111.2001802000014000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals255.9577062.0714441162170
Burke100.002004.02000110
Snyder000.001001.0000010
Patton001.934004.2111014
Hearn002.251104.0811016
Santana012.703003.1311011
Abreu003.002003.0311103
Bush003.003103.0321104
King104.504004.0222022
Barlow004.502002.0211105
Holland014.914003.2432215
Dunning005.192208.211552411
Gray006.751104.0333024
Pérez016.751104.0733012
Martin017.713002.1532021
Sborz0011.254004.0455225
Howard0018.001103.0666405
Richards0018.001001.0222120
Allard0119.292002.1555202

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you